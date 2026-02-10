Supreme Court orders stipend parity for foreign medical graduates at AMU, shields colleges from UGC action

Supreme Court ruling: The foreign medical graduates had sought a direction to the authorities to pay stipend for their entire internship period at par with Indian medical graduates. (Image generated using AI)

Major Supreme Court ruling: In a major relief to foreign medical graduates (FMGs), the Supreme Court has directed the authorities to release pending stipend amounts to those who have completed their medical internship between June 2023 and June 2024 in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), observing that they cannot be treated unequally when similarly placed junior interns have already received full stipend benefits.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale was on February 4 hearing a petition filed by a group of FMGs from a medical college under the AMU seeking parity in stipend payments with Indian medical graduates and junior FMGs and granted the relief.