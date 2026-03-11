‘Process must be humane’: In a first, Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia for man in 13-year vegetative state

The decision came on a plea by Harish Rana’s family, seeking permission to withdraw his medical facilities in terms of the SC’s 2018 five-judge Bench ruling recognising the legality of "passive euthanasia" for terminally-ill patients.
In a first-of-its-kind ruling in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the withdrawal of medical support for 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been on life support since suffering head injuries after a fall from the fourth floor of an apartment in Chandigarh in August 2013.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed, “The medical treatment, including Clinically Assisted Nutrition (CAN) being administered to the applicant, shall be withdrawn/withheld.”
The bench said the process “must be carried out in a humane manner”.
Given the “peculiar facts and circumstances of the present matter,” the court “waived the reconsideration period of 30 days…as all stakeholders are unanimous in their opinion that the medical treatment being administered to the applicant should be withdrawn/withheld,” the Supreme Court order said.
The bench asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to admit Harish to its palliative care department. “So that the withdrawal and or withholding of the applicant’s medical treatment, including CAN, can be given effect to. For this purpose… AIIMS shall provide all necessary facilities for shifting him from his residence to the said palliative care department.”
“AIIMS must ensure that such withdrawal and or withholding is carried out through a robust, palliative, and end-of-life care plan which is specifically tailored to manage symptoms without causing any discomfort to the applicant and ensuring that his dignity is preserved to the highest degree,” said the bench.
The bench noted that there is no comprehensive legislation addressing end-of-life care in the country and urged the Centre to enact a law in this regard.
The decision came on a plea by Rana’s family, seeking permission to withdraw his medical facilities in terms of the SC’s 2018 five-judge bench ruling recognising the legality of “passive euthanasia” for terminally-ill patients.
The judgement laid down detailed guidelines for passive euthanasia, both in cases where the patient left an “advance directive” or “living will” stating that life support should be withdrawn if they slipped into terminal illness, and where no such directive was left behind.
In January 2023, another five-judge bench modified the court’s 2018 order to make the process of withdrawal of treatment for terminally ill patients less stringent and more workable. The changes included introducing timelines for each board to make its decision and limiting the role of the judicial magistrate in the process.
However, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea, saying Rana was not on mechanical life support and could sustain himself without external aid.
The family then moved the apex court in 2024 but failed to get any relief. The court, however, gave permission to approach it again if the need arose. The family moved the apex court once again last year.
