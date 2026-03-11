‘Process must be humane’: In a first, Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia for man in 13-year vegetative state

The decision came on a plea by Harish Rana’s family, seeking permission to withdraw his medical facilities in terms of the SC’s 2018 five-judge Bench ruling recognising the legality of "passive euthanasia" for terminally-ill patients.

In a first-of-its-kind ruling in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the withdrawal of medical support for 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been on life support since suffering head injuries after a fall from the fourth floor of an apartment in Chandigarh in August 2013.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed, “The medical treatment, including Clinically Assisted Nutrition (CAN) being administered to the applicant, shall be withdrawn/withheld.”

The bench said the process “must be carried out in a humane manner”.

Given the “peculiar facts and circumstances of the present matter,” the court “waived the reconsideration period of 30 days…as all stakeholders are unanimous in their opinion that the medical treatment being administered to the applicant should be withdrawn/withheld,” the Supreme Court order said.