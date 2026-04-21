‘Systemic failure’: Supreme Court awards Rs 5 lakh as minor spends 2 years in jail in double murder case

Setting aside the Allahabad High Court’s order that had denied bail to a minor accused in a double murder case, the Supreme Court has held that he was illegally kept in a regular jail for around 2.5 years despite being declared underage, calling it a “serious and systemic” failure that violated his fundamental rights.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar was hearing a criminal appeal filed by the minor challenging the Allahabad High Court’s May 20, 2025, order that had upheld the rejection of his bail. The court also directed the state of Uttar Pradesh to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar heard the matter on April 6. Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar heard the matter on April 6.

“Cases like the present one reflect a serious and systemic lack of coordination and sensitivity amongst all the stakeholders entrusted with the administration of the juvenile justice framework. The statutory mandate of the JJ Act is not merely procedural but also advances the guarantee under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India,” the Supreme Court said on April 6.

Also Read | How India’s juvenile justice system is failing its children

Serious infraction of right to life

The case required the court to examine whether the continued denial of bail to a legally declared minor who had also been kept in a regular jail for over two and a half years was sustainable under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act or JJ Act, 2015, and consistent with the guarantees of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court said that the continued incarceration of a legally declared juvenile in an adult prison reflected a “lack of coordination, sensitivity and awareness” among authorities tasked with implementing the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

“As such, any lapse in ensuring immediate transfer of a declared juvenile to an observation home from regular jail not only defeats the object of the legislation but also results in a serious infraction of the Juvenile’s right to life,” the court said, emphasising the constitutional dimension of the failure.

The Supreme Court underscored that such lapses strike at the core of the reformative philosophy of the juvenile justice system and cannot be countenanced in a constitutional democracy.

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Juvenility established, yet rights ignored

The case arose from a July 2, 2022, double murder in Uttar Pradesh, wherein the accused was later found to be 16 years, 11 months and 21 days old at the time of the offence.

On June 23, 2023, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Agra, formally declared him a minor after school records established his date of birth as July 12, 2005.

Nevertheless, the minor continued to remain lodged in a regular jail.

When the matter reached the Supreme Court in October 2025, it discovered that the juvenile had already spent over two years and five months in adult incarceration.

The Supreme Court found the state’s explanation, ranging from alleged non-communication of orders to lack of initiative by authorities, “far from satisfactory.”

Bail denials based on ‘heinous nature’ faulted

The minor’s bail plea had been successively rejected by the Juvenile Justice Board (July 4, 2023), the appellate court (February 1, 2024) and the Allahabad High Court (May 20, 2025). All three forums cited the “heinous” nature of the offence and concerns about exposure to criminal influences.

The Supreme Court, however, found these reasons legally untenable. It noted that the district probation officer’s report did not indicate any serious behavioural risk and, in fact, recommended rehabilitation in a positive family environment with counselling.

Rejecting the lower courts’ reasoning, the bench said the statutory framework mandates a reformative, not punitive approach, particularly once a child is declared to be in conflict with the law.

Trial as adult: HC’s view ‘incorrect’

The high court had also justified the denial of bail by observing that the accused, being between 16 and 18 years and charged with a heinous offence, could be tried as an adult.

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The Supreme Court categorically rejected this, clarifying that such a determination requires a two-stage statutory process:

Preliminary assessment by the JJB under Section 15

Independent evaluation by the children’s court under Section 19

In this case, no such determination had been made.

“Once declared a juvenile, he must be treated strictly as a child in conflict with law,” the Supreme Court held, adding that the high court’s conclusions were based on “surmises and conjectures.”

‘Insensitive system’

The bench expressed strong disapproval of the systemic breakdown that allowed the violation to continue unchecked. Jail authorities claimed they never received the JJB order, JJB officials failed to ensure effective communication and courts ignored the fact of continued illegal detention.

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The Supreme Court noted that even during proceedings, stakeholders failed to clearly identify responsibility for the lapse, exposing deep administrative gaps.

Compensation, structural reforms

Recognising the violation as a constitutional tort, the Supreme Court directed the State of Uttar Pradesh to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation, which has since been deposited.

A constitutional tort is a legal mechanism allowing individuals to hold the state or government vicariously liable for violating their fundamental rights, generally requiring the state to pay compensation. It acts as a public law remedy, distinct from private tort law, typically used for abuses of power by officials.

The top court also took systemic corrective steps, which included accepting a standard operating procedure (SOP) for transfer of minors from jail to observation homes, directed its circulation to all high courts and state governments, called for institutional mechanisms to ensure prompt communication of JJB orders and ordered sensitisation of judicial officers through judicial academies.

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SC reaffirms reformative justice

Juvenile Justice Act not merely procedural but rooted in constitutional guarantees.

Children in conflict with law must be treated with dignity, provided counselling, and rehabilitated rather than subjected to punitive incarceration.

“Prompt and humane treatment” is integral to the justice system.

Failure to adhere to this principle undermines both statutory intent and fundamental rights.

Outcome

Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court set aside the Allahabad High Court’s order denying bail, and upheld the minor’s right to be treated under the JJ Act framework and issued nationwide directions to prevent recurrence of such violations.