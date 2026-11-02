Supreme Court’s ‘don’t travel by air’ reply to ‘700% increase in airfares’ plea

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing to an application seeking its intervention to cap the “inflated” airline fares on domestic sectors ahead of the festival season.

Filed in a pending PIL challenging the fare hike, the application pointed out that the petition is next listed for hearing on November 16 – by which time the festive travel for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja will already be over. It therefore urged the court to hear it at the earliest.

Justice Vikram Nath, presiding over a three-judge bench, however, did not agree and told the applicant’s counsel, “don’t travel by air”, before moving on to the next matter.