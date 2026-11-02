Supreme Court’s ‘don’t travel by air’ reply to ‘700% increase in airfares’ plea

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field fo... Read More
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing to an application seeking its intervention to cap the “inflated” airline fares on domestic sectors ahead of the festival season.
Filed in a pending PIL challenging the fare hike, the application pointed out that the petition is next listed for hearing on November 16 – by which time the festive travel for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja will already be over. It therefore urged the court to hear it at the earliest.
Justice Vikram Nath, presiding over a three-judge bench, however, did not agree and told the applicant’s counsel, “don’t travel by air”, before moving on to the next matter.
S Laxminarayanan, a social activist, had moved the SC last year highlighting “arbitrary and opaque” pricing by airlines, around festival seasons and questioning the state’s inaction on it.
Hearing it in January this year, Justice Nath called it “exploitation”. “We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation during the Kumbh and other festivals. Just see the fares from Delhi to Prayagraj and Jodhpur – three times the normal,” Justice Nath had said then.
And while hearing it again on May 15, a bench of Justices Nath and Mehta told the government that “there has to be some rationalisation”.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), then said that the government was in the process of framing rules under the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.
But the court said there was a need for some urgent relief.
“Try to give some relief to people…On the same day, flights to the same sector, one airline charges Rs 8,000 while another airline charges Rs 18,000 for the economy class,” the bench said.
In the fresh application, Laxminarayanan referred to news reports which said fares on several major routes have already reached two to seven times those of ordinary days.
Airlines attribute such fares to the cost of aviation turbine fuel. But such a rise in fuel cost may justify a marginal revision, never a fare of seven times the ordinary fare, the application pointed out.
Laxminarayanan said he does not dispute that airlines may revise fares to reflect a rise in the price of fuel, pointing out that the grievance is against fares being fixed on demand alone, which pushes them up to seven times the ordinary fare. “Such pricing is exploitative and contrary to the norms governing essential services.”
“No other essential service is priced in this manner. The railways’ flexi-fare is capped at one and a half times the base fare; prices of essential medicines are capped under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013; electricity tariffs are fixed by regulatory commissions. Air travel cannot be the sole exception,” he added.
The applicant also pointed out that “air transport is an essential service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1981”, and said, “A service the State treats as essential for securing its continuity cannot be left wholly unregulated as to its price, to the prejudice of the very public it serves.”