Supreme Court adjourns plea on quota for Pasmanda Muslims by 4 weeks

THE SUPREME Court on Monday adjourned by four weeks hearing on a petition seeking reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category for Pasmanda Muslims.
Taking up the plea, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi asked senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who appeared for the petitioner Mohd Waseem Saifi, “Ultimately what are you asking for? You want us to legislate?”
Prakash said there is a matter pending before the court regarding the four per cent reservation provided to Muslims by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2005 and the question of Pasmanda Muslims too could be decided in that.
The CJI asked, “What about the other Muslim OBCs?” He added, “You are asking that a particular class of Muslims be considered OBC. OBC is not only a social status factor, economic status is also a factor.”
Prakash said the SC ruling in Indira Sawhney case also said there can be sub-categorisation.
The CJI said, “First of all, they are not representative of all the Muslim community. It is not necessary that Pasmanda Muslims are the only backward class. There are Muslims in the other category.”
He said someone will also have to explain all these aspects. The CJI added that “at the cost of other Muslims, you probably want to promote (Pasmanda Muslims)”.
“Where is the homework done on how many total Muslims are backward,” he said.
Prakash said she will submit a note on that and urged the court to hear it again Tuesday.
The bench, however, said there is no urgency in the matter and directed that it be listed after four weeks.
