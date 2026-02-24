Supreme Court adjourns plea on quota for Pasmanda Muslims by 4 weeks

The bench said there is no urgency in the matter and directed that it be listed after four weeks.

THE SUPREME Court on Monday adjourned by four weeks hearing on a petition seeking reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category for Pasmanda Muslims.

Taking up the plea, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi asked senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who appeared for the petitioner Mohd Waseem Saifi, “Ultimately what are you asking for? You want us to legislate?”

Prakash said there is a matter pending before the court regarding the four per cent reservation provided to Muslims by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2005 and the question of Pasmanda Muslims too could be decided in that.