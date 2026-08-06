Supreme Court acquits murder convict who served 22 years in jail

The murder convict was accused of bludgeoning to death three women, he was convicted of murder of only one. (File Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday acquitted a murder convict who had spent 22 years in prison, saying that the eyewitness testimony based on which he was convicted “is shaky and highly improbable”.

Although Arjun Jani alias Tuntun was accused of bludgeoning to death three women, he was convicted of murder of only one.

Allowing his appeal challenging the Odisha High Court’s refusal to grant him relief, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said, “Three lives were snuffed out…, a person taken into custody on mere suspicion from whom a confession, though not admissible, was extracted employing third-degree methods; the trial court fails to evaluate the evidence properly and the High Court remains a mute spectator while adding to the tally of disposals; cumulatively resulting in 22 years being erased out of a person’s life without any reliable evidence.”