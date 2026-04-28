‘May be true’ vs ‘must be true’: Supreme Court rejects last-seen theory, acquits two in 2013 Karnataka murder case

Circumstantial evidence must be supported by additional corroborative material, which was lacking in the present case, the Supreme Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Drawing a sharp line between suspicion and proof, the Supreme Court has acquitted two men in a 2013 murder case, holding that the prosecution’s case “may be true” but falls far short of the standard of “must be true” required for conviction.

A bench led by Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan was hearing an appeal filed by two men, Anand Jakkappa Pujari and Mahadev Sidram Hullolli, who had been convicted along with others for the abduction and murder of a woman in Karnataka.

Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan heard the matter on April 27. Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan heard the matter on April 27.

“It will be too much for us to affirm the conviction of the appellants for a serious offence like murder solely relying on the circumstance of being last seen together. The prosecution has to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The prosecution’s case ‘may be true’ but it is not that of ‘must be true’, and there is a long distance to travel between ‘may be’ and ‘must be’,” the Supreme Court bench said on April 27.