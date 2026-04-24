‘No court ought to compel any woman’: Supreme Court allows 15-year-old to terminate 7-month pregnancy

The girl's mother had approached the court seeking permission for medical termination of her daughter's pregnancy as it had crossed the statutory limit set by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. File Photo

Reiterating a woman’s reproductive autonomy, the Supreme Court Friday allowed a 15-year-old to terminate her seven-month pregnancy, saying no woman can be forced to continue an unwanted pregnancy on the ground that the child could be given up for adoption after birth.

The girl’s mother had approached the court seeking permission for medical termination of her daughter’s pregnancy as it had crossed the statutory limit set by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that in such instances, the interest of the woman would outweigh that of the unborn foetus. “What is relevant here is the choice of the pregnant woman rather than that of the child to be born,” the bench said.