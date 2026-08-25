YouTuber who reported on Ram Mandir donation gets protection from arrest in road rage case

The bench directed the police that the FIR copy be given to the accused. (Photo generated using AI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to YouTuber Abhishek Upadhyay, who had reported on alleged irregularities in donations received for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He claimed that he was being falsely framed in a road rage case after his video reports on the alleged embezzlement of the donations.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed that no coercive action be taken against Upadhyay in the FIRs already registered or likely to be registered against him.

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who appeared for him, told the bench — also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana — that the police were yet to give him the complete FIR. The bench directed the police that the FIR copy be given to him. It said that after receiving the copy, he can move the Allahabad High Court for relief.