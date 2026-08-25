YouTuber who reported on Ram Mandir donation gets protection from arrest in road rage case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to YouTuber Abhishek Upadhyay, who had reported on alleged irregularities in donations received for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He claimed that he was being falsely framed in a road rage case after his video reports on the alleged embezzlement of the donations.
A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed that no coercive action be taken against Upadhyay in the FIRs already registered or likely to be registered against him.
Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who appeared for him, told the bench — also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana — that the police were yet to give him the complete FIR. The bench directed the police that the FIR copy be given to him. It said that after receiving the copy, he can move the Allahabad High Court for relief.
Rai said the petitioner had done the “unpardonable sin” of reporting on the Ayodhya donation controversy. He added that Upadhyay had also done other investigative reports and urged the court to transfer that case to the Delhi Police or CBI for a fair probe.
“We appreciate your imminent apprehension (about arrest) because of repeated FIRs…We don’t know what is the truth but we can take care of this apprehension. Meanwhile, you approach the High Court and seek relief. If you can make out a case for quashing, very well.
The allegation is that you got down from your vehicle and hit the scooterist,” the CJI pointed out.
To this, the counsel said, “Nothing of that sort happened, which is why we are asking for a CBI probe.”
The bench said in its order, “Issue notice. Returnable on September 7. Meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner in the FIR already registered or in such FIR that may be registered against him. Similarly, let a copy of the FIR No. …. registered at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, be supplied to the petitioner to enable him to avail remedy…As soon as copies of FIR are received, petitioner is at liberty to approach the jurisdictional HC. The Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, shall file a compliance report.”