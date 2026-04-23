‘35 years and zero witnesses’: Supreme Court may close 1989 case against police officer

The Supreme Court issued notice to the state on an appeal filed by accused Kailash Chandra Kapri challenging a February 23, 2026, Allahabad High Court order that had refused to quash the case. File Photo

The Supreme Court recently indicated that it may close a 35-year-old criminal case against a police officer in which no prosecution witness has been examined so far, terming the prolonged pendency a key factor for consideration.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi, however, said it will first hear the Uttarakhand Government before passing a final order.

On April 20, the court issued notice to the state on an appeal filed by accused Kailash Chandra Kapri challenging a February 23, 2026, Allahabad High Court order that had refused to quash the case.

Kapri is facing charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, dealing with punishment for rioting, section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and Section 120 of the Railway Act which deals with the mode of inquiry into accidents not covered under other provisions of the Act.