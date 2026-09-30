‘Supplied ganja to prisoners’: Madras High Court backs dismissal of central jail warden

According to the case records, the matter came to light after a surprise inspection conducted at Madurai Central Prison led to the seizure of 10 grams of ganja from a prisoner. (AI-generated image)

The Madras High Court recently upheld the dismissal of a Grade-II prison warden accused of supplying ganja to inmates and consuming alcohol at the house of a convict, observing that this was grave misconduct and a violation of the discipline expected from a prison officer.

Justice B Pugalendhi dismissed the plea of a man working at the Central Prison in Madurai, who challenged his dismissal from service and the rejection of his departmental appeal.

“The petitioner in this case, who has a duty to prevent the introduction of contraband, has himself supplied ganja to convict prisoners. Certainly, this is a grave misconduct and violation of discipline, expected from a prison officer. Therefore, the punishment of dismissal from service, cannot be said to disproportionate and warranting the interference of this Court,” the September 28 order read.