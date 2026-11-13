Supermaket charges Kerala man Rs 7 over MRP for pillow, ordered to pay Rs 20,007

A famous retail chain charged a man Rs 7 more than the actual MRP of a baby neck pillow. When he approached the consumer commission, the retailer argued that its staff had mistakenly affixed the price tag of another product over the original one. However, a Kerala Consumer Commission held that the retailer had adopted an unfair trade practice by charging more than the MRP and directed it to pay the man Rs 20,007.

President Mohandasan K, along with members Preethi Sivaraman C and Mohamed Ismayil C V of the Malappuram District Consumer Commission, noted that the man had produced photographs showing two different price tags on the same product. The supermarket also admitted that its staff had mistakenly affixed the price label of another product to the neck pillow.

“The first opposite party (supermarket) displayed the price of the neck pillow as Rs 162, but collected Rs 169, and thereby adopted an unfair method to promote sale and make unlawful gain from the complainant. So it is crystal clear that the act of the first opposite party amounts to unfair trade practice,” the October 29 order read.

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Rs 7 charged in excess of MRP

The man claimed that he had purchased a baby neck pillow along with seven other items from the supermarket in June 2025. He said he decided to buy the pillow after seeing its displayed price of Rs 162.

However, he later found that the supermarket had collected Rs 169 instead of Rs 162, charging him an additional Rs 7. He also alleged that the retailer had affixed a higher price tag over the original MRP label on the package.

The man approached the supermarket staff to raise the issue but alleged that they scolded and publicly humiliated him. He further claimed that his repeated requests for a refund of the excess amount were not addressed. Aggrieved, he approached the commission alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The man was represented by advocates Akhil N and Rashid V before the commission.

Supermarket’s defence

The supermarket denied the allegation of misbehaviour by its staff. It said that another product manufactured by the same company, with a different design, had an MRP of Rs 179 and was being sold at a discounted price of Rs 169. It claimed that the sales staff had mistakenly affixed the price label of that product to the neck pillow purchased by the complainant.

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The supermarket said there was no malicious intention on the part of its staff and admitted that a mistake had been made while affixing the price tag. It also claimed that it was willing to refund the excess amount and offer a gift voucher, but the complainant did not accept the offer.

The manufacturer, meanwhile, stated that the MRP of the neck pillow was Rs 162 and that it was not responsible for the supermarket collecting a higher amount.

‘Crystal clear’ unfair trade practice

The commission observed that the photographs produced by the complainant clearly showed two price tags on the same product, with the higher price tag placed over the original one. It also noted that the supermarket had admitted collecting Rs 169 and that the manufacturer had confirmed the actual MRP was Rs 162.

“It is crystal clear that the first opposite party (supermarket) has unauthorisedly collected excess amount of Rs 7 from the complainant for neck pillow after affixing hiked price tag on the original price tag affixed by the second opposite party,” it added.

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It held that the retailer had adopted an unfair trade practice by displaying the price as Rs 162 but collecting Rs 169. The commission, however, found no evidence or pleading against the manufacturer and exonerated it from liability.

Accordingly, the commission directed the supermarket to refund Rs 7 to the complainant as the amount was excessively collected as the cost of the neck pillow. It also directed the retailer to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant as compensation for the act of unfair trade practice and another Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that the retailers cannot charge more than the MRP printed on a packaged product.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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