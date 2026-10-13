No bail for former Bengal minister Sujit Bose in recruitment fraud case

Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose will have to remain behind bars this Durga Puja after the Calcutta High Court rejected his bail plea on Tuesday in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case related to the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

The court had earlier rejected Bose’s plea challenging his arrest in the case, in which he is accused of illegally recommending roughly 150 candidates for employment in the South Dumdum Municipality.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who rejected his bail petition, stated that a detailed order would be uploaded later.

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Bose, who for years oversaw Durga Puja celebrations organised by Kolkata’s Sreebhumi Sporting Club as its head, will be unable to witness the festivities for the first time.