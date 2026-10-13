No bail for former Bengal minister Sujit Bose in recruitment fraud case

Sujit Bose, who for years oversaw Durga Puja celebrations organised by Kolkata's Sreebhumi Sporting Club, will be unable to witness the festivities for the first time.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 01:10 PM IST
sujit bose, sujit bose bail plea, sujit bose municipality recruitment scam,Sujit Bose was arrested on May 11. (Photo: Facebook/Sujit Bose)
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Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose will have to remain behind bars this Durga Puja after the Calcutta High Court rejected his bail plea on Tuesday in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case related to the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

The court had earlier rejected Bose’s plea challenging his arrest in the case, in which he is accused of illegally recommending roughly 150 candidates for employment in the South Dumdum Municipality.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who rejected his bail petition, stated that a detailed order would be uploaded later.

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Bose, who for years oversaw Durga Puja celebrations organised by Kolkata’s Sreebhumi Sporting Club as its head, will be unable to witness the festivities for the first time.

Arrested on May 11 and currently lodged in Presidency Correctional Home, he has already been granted “first-class prisoner” status by a special ED court.

Also Read | First TMC leader arrested since BJP won Bengal: Who is Sujit Bose?

The central agency had summoned Bose several times before the Assembly elections, but he stated that he was busy with campaign work. After the campaign ended, he appeared at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on May 1. He was released after being questioned for a while. Later, he went to the ED office again on May 11, and the agency arrested him after questioning him for around 10 and a half hours.

ED sources said the agency is scrutinising details of his bank accounts for information about where the alleged proceeds of crime were parked.

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Also Read | ‘TMC leader’s lawyer tried to see bail case files in my chamber’: Calcutta High Court judge

Investigations into corruption allegations against several Trinamool Congress leaders, including Bose, have gathered pace since the BJP came to power in the state in May.

The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation had investigated irregularities in the municipal recruitment and teacher recruitment during Trinamool rule also.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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