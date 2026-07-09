Sujan Singh Park North eviction case: Delhi HC refuses immediate stay

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to immediately stay eviction proceedings against Sujan Singh Park North Block, an upscale residential complex near Delhi’s Khan Market, while hearing a petition filed by Sir Sobha Singh and Sons, the real estate company that built and runs the complex. The court issued notice to the government seeking its response and posted the matter for hearing on August 17.

On June 11, the Estate Officer of the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had issued an eviction notice under the Public Premises (PP) (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, to the firm. The notice stated the company had breached the 1945 lease and the lease had been “re-entered”, or terminated, in 1960.

The firm has sought to quash and set aside this notice.

Arguing before Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar on Thursday, senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog requested that the court stay the eviction proceedings, noting that a hearing before the estate officer is scheduled for Friday.

The central government’s standing counsel, Ashish Dixit, however, contended that the petition is not maintainable, relying on a recent division bench order of the Delhi High Court in the Delhi Race Club case. That judgment had held that eviction of unauthorised occupants under provisions of the PP Act is a “statutory vested right available” with the government.

A long court battle

The northern block of Sujan Singh Park, a large government housing project built during the British era, has been caught in a legal dispute for nearly 70 years. The 7.58-acre complex, which overlooks the upscale Khan Market, includes the iconic hotel Ambassador.

The hotel is one of the key violations now being cited by the government.

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According to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons, the block was built under a registered Agreement to Lease dated October 8, 1945. The firm said one of the agreement’s key clauses required the government to execute a perpetual lease in its favour once construction was completed. Under the agreement, Sir Sobha Singh and Sons was required to construct residential buildings, including three residential blocks, for “officials and non-officials of good standing”.

However, in 1960, the government alleging misuse and breaches, sought re-entry — termination of the agreement.

In January 3, 1956, the government wrote to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons that the buildings erected on the northern plot were not in accordance with the terms of the ‘Agreement to Lease’ dated October 8, 1945, since a public hotel was constructed with a profit motive.

Sir Sobha Singh and Sons had moved a civil court with a suit seeking injunction against such re-entry.

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In 2009, the civil court ruled in favour of Sir Sobha Singh and Sons and injuncted the government from re-entry.

On June 11 this year, a district court overturned the 2009 verdict.

It observed that the “agreement nowhere speaks of constructing a hotel block,” and the real estate firm breached the conditions of the agreement by constructing a commercial public hotel where residences had to be built.

In June, the firm had moved the Delhi HC, seeking a stay on a district court’s verdict that ruled that the northern part of the complex was in breach of conditions of the lease agreement.

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Though proceedings under PP Act had already been initiated by then, the government had submitted that proceedings under the PP Act shall be conducted without reference to or being influenced by the district court’s judgment.