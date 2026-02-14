Submit status report, top court tells CBI on Manipur ethnic violence

The top court, which monitored the matter so far, also suggested entrusting the Manipur High Court or the Gauhati High Court with the task.

By: Express News Service
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 06:16 AM IST
Manipur ethnic violence, Supreme Court, Manipur row, Meiteis, Kukis, Meiteis and Kukis, Meiteis community, Kukis community, Manipur violence, Manipur protests, Manipur news, N Biren Singh, manipur government, Manipur deaths, Manipur violence deaths, India news, Indian express, Indian express India news, Indian express IndiaSecurity forces at Litan village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district following escalation of fresh violence. (ANI File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a report from the CBI on the status of the investigation into the cases registered by the agency in connection with the ethnic clashes that rocked Manipur in 2023.

The top court, which monitored the matter so far, also suggested entrusting the Manipur High Court or the Gauhati High Court with the task.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the CBI, which is probing 11 cases in connection with the violence, to submit the status report before the next date of hearing.

The direction came after Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for some of the victims, said the trials were proceeding in a “casual manner”.

By an order dated August 25, 2023, the SC had moved Manipur’s violence-related cases being probed by the CBI to neighbouring Assam and asked the Chief Justice of Gauhati HC to nominate one or more judicial officers in Guwahati to deal with the production and remand of the accused.

On Friday, Grover said a victim had passed away recently and was kept in the dark regarding the status of the case.

“The hope that she may get justice may have kept her alive. Nobody ever informed her that there is a chargesheet filed. The manner in which it is dealt with…The accused is not appearing, the CBI is not present, then the accused have come…The casualness with which it is taking place is very very shocking,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

The CJI said that’s exactly why it wanted the monitoring to be done by the HCs which will be better equipped to deal with the local requirements.

“Now there is a new chief justice in the High Court. Instead of monitoring by the Committees here, because it must be quite tiresome and taxing for the former judges while sitting here or travelling there, if the effective monitoring can be done by the Chief Justice bench there in the High Court,” the CJI said.

Grover said there is still some hesitation in travelling to Imphal etc and said the victims prefer it in the SC.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta backed the bench’s suggestion and said, “The state is now calm and peaceful. If someone can travel to Delhi, someone can also travel to Imphal. There are issues, transborder issues with Myanmar etc, so instead of vested interests representing those here, it would be better that local environment would be appreciated by the Chief Justice and brother judges.”

Story continues below this ad

Grover urged the bench to call for the status report in all the 11 cases. Agreeing, the CJI said, “we are only pointing out that time was really the essence in these cases.”

Grover said “that time has been lost”. The CJI pointed out that the matter is coming up for hearing before the bench after several months. “Assuming that a time-bound trial should be conducted, where it should be, how witnesses should be brought, the HC will be able to better decide.”

When pointed out that the SC had earlier directed that the trial will be in Guwahati, the CJI said: “At that time, these directions were absolutely justified, they were the need of the hour and they were rightly issued.”

He said that if need be, the CJs of both Manipur and Assam can be asked to coordinate the decide the logistics.

Story continues below this ad

“For strengthening the rule of law… if need be, we can also ask both CJs to coordinate and resolve how to ensure the statements of the witnesses be recorded, on time, in a free and fearless environment. They are the best persons,” CJI Kant said.

On the deceased victim, the CJI said the CBI must “immediately revisit if they have sufficient evidence to bring the guilty home”.

“In view of the fact that a new Chief Justice has taken over in the Manipur HC, and an effective mechanism at the state-level or the regional level in coordination with Chief Justice of Gauhati HC and Chief Justice of Manipur HC can be effectively established, let senior counsel for parties take instructions as to why not monitoring of all the cases be entrusted to the jurisdictional High Court,” the bench said. It directed that the copy of chargesheet be supplied to the victims.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
Seva Teerth, Seva Teerth complex, Narendra Modi, Raisina Hill, Kartavya Bhavan, PMO, Shaktikanta Das, Ajit Doval, Indian express news, current affairs
Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan built to fulfil the aspirations of India: Modi
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Aryansh
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
fire
These animals aren't afraid of fire
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement