Student ‘withdraws’ from NEET coaching, parent wins ‘outstanding’ refund

The coaching institute had argued that the student quit course citing inability to pay. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu has directed a NEET coaching institute to settle the outstanding education loan taken by a parent for his daughter after she withdrew from the course, observing that its refusal to refund a substantial portion of the fee amounted to deficiency in service.

President S. Deepa and member A.S. Rathinasamy also awarded Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

“The 1st Opposite Party (institute) had refunded only an amount of Rs 67,463 directly to the 2nd Opposite Party (lender) out of total amount received Rs 1,41,049. The remaining amount of Rs 73,586 was retained by the 1st Opposite Party himself. It is unjustifiable and therefore he has to refund a substantial portion of the amount to the Complainant except the reasonable charges towards admission and one month coaching fees,” the order read.