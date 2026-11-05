Student quits coaching ‘before classes begin’, father wins Rs 40,000 from Kota institute

After deciding not to enrol his son in a well-known coaching institute in Kota, a father sought the return of the Rs 25,000 advance fee he had paid, hoping to recover the money before classes began. However, despite submitting a formal refund application weeks before the academic session, the institute allegedly refused to return the amount, leading him to approach the consumer commission.

A bench of president Yatish Kumar Sharma and members Anuradha Vyas and Abhishek Mirdha directed the coaching institute to refund Rs 25,000 in advance registration fee to the complainant. Holding the institute guilty of service deficiency for withholding funds despite formal cancellation before classes started, it ordered the payment of Rs 10,000 compensation, and costs of Rs 5,000.

“Merely mentioning a condition regarding non-refund of the amount in the rulebook cannot, in the specific circumstances of the present case, be considered sufficient to justify withholding the entire amount,” the commission said on October 14.

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The commission pointed out that the opposite party has not produced any evidence to establish that the withdrawal of admission by the complainant’s son caused the opposite party any actual financial loss equivalent to Rs 25,000, or that the seat reserved for him could not be allotted to any other student.

Father sought refund of coaching fees

The complainant approached the commission on behalf of his son, alleging deficiency in service by a well-known coaching institute in Kota, over the non-refund of coaching fees. According to the complaint, his son appeared for the institute’s test on December 22, 2019, following which the family was persuaded to enrol him in its coaching programme for Classes 11 and 12, and JEE Main preparation.

The father alleged that the institute’s representatives highlighted the quality and experience of its faculty and assured him of good academic support. On December 28, 2019, he deposited Rs 25,000 as an advance fee, although the academic session was scheduled to begin in April–May 2020.

However, he claimed that the family became dissatisfied with the institute’s functioning following the split between the department’s heads and changes in its faculty. Thereafter, the father decided against admitting his son and sought a refund of the advance amount.

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He alleged that despite repeated requests and assurances from the institute’s representatives, the money was not returned. He also claimed that a refund form was filled out on February 28, 2020, but the institute failed to process the refund.

The institute contested the complaint, arguing that it was not maintainable as the father had filed it without written authorisation from his son. It further maintained that the advance registration fee was non-refundable under the institute’s policy and that the student was not entitled to a refund.

Non-refundable clause not sufficient: Order

The commission observed that the institute’s own documents contradicted its claim that the Rs 25,000 deposited by the complainant was a non-refundable advance registration fee. It noted that the fee refund application submitted on February 28, 2020, mentioned the student’s name, course details, Kota study centre, and the amount deposited.

The accompanying bank transfer form also authorised the institute to transfer the refundable amount to the father’s bank account. The commission said these documents established that the refund request was not merely an oral demand but that the institute had followed a formal refund procedure.

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The commission further noted that the refund application and the corresponding receipt both mentioned Rs 25,000 as the amount to be returned, while the institute’s defence relied on an institute’s provision stating that advance registration fees were non-refundable.

It observed that although the provision was relevant, its effect had to be assessed in the light of the other documents and the institute’s conduct. The commission found a significant contradiction in the records: while the institute claimed that the entire amount was non-refundable, its own refund-related documents recorded Rs 25,000 as refundable.

“The institute had failed to produce sufficient evidence to establish that the student had received educational services worth Rs 25,000 or that the amount had been adjusted against any services provided to him,” it said.

Takeaway

The ruling clarified that coaching institutes cannot automatically forfeit advance fees by relying on non-refundable clauses, particularly when students withdraw before classes begin. It underscores the importance of transparent refund practices and holding educational institutions accountable for withholding money without proving actual financial loss.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan: 1800-180-6030) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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