Student lives ‘precious’: Himachal High Court backs ban on school vehicles over 15 years old

Calling the life of students “far more precious” than monetary considerations, the Himachal Pradesh High Court recently upheld a motor vehicle rule that barred any vehicle over 15 years old from transporting students and staff of any educational institution.

Justices Ajay Mohan Goel and Yogesh Jaswal were hearing a plea filed by various educational institutions challenging Clause (xi) of Rule 73-A (1)A of the Himachal Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1999, which bars the use of vehicles over 15 years old to transport school staff and students.

“The life of the young generation is far more precious than the monetary considerations of the petitioners. One fatal incident on account of an aged vehicle can ruin and shatter the lives of families forever. Said loss cannot be compensated in any terms whatsoever. Prohibitive steps to minimise the occurrence of such incidents cannot be equated with economics, as the petitioners are praying this court to do,” the October 31 order read.

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The high court also stated that any “prudent” step taken by the state government to ensure the safety of students must be protected unless it was so arbitrary that it “shocks the judicial conscience” of the court.

Schools and institutes claimed that the rule was illegal as the 15-year condition had been set without any rationale, ignoring whether the vehicle in question was actually roadworthy.

Justices Ajay Mohan Goel and Yogesh Jaswal said a vehicle’s roadworthiness couldn’t be the only criterion to decide if it can ply students. Justices Ajay Mohan Goel and Yogesh Jaswal said a vehicle’s roadworthiness couldn’t be the only criterion to decide if it can ply students.

They further alleged that the rule also ignored the economic viability of institutions, which were not in a position to replace the vehicles that were being used for over 15 years. The institutions claimed that they had private service vehicle permits for the vehicles, which were only being used to pick up and drop students and staff, covering a very minimal distance daily.

The institutions argued that the government could not “create a class” between vehicles being run by the state or private operators for transporting passengers and those plied by educational institutions, because students also travelled in government vehicles or other private vehicles that were over 15 years old.

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Institutions like nursing or pharmacy institutes, meanwhile, claimed that they were not “schools” but the rule was being wrongly applied to them.

‘Well within domain’

The high court stated that the state was well within its domain to make such a rule and had not exceeded its legal powers.

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The bench observed that the safety of schoolgoing children was “paramount” and could not be measured in “monetary terms”. The court was of the view that there was “no merit” in the argument that the vehicles of institutions would be “useless” after 15 years, because the rule did not stop the use of a 15-year-old vehicle for any other purpose.

The high court said the institutions “should be happy” that the state had fixed the age of the vehicle at 15 years, because some states like Chhattisgarh set the limit at 12 years.

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Rejecting the plea, the court held that the rule was applicable to all educational institutions, and that it could not be read in a “restrictive manner” to mean that “school” includes only those institutions that impart education up to Class 10 or 12.

‘Roadworthy or not’

Appearing for the institutions, advocates Nitin Thakur, Vijender Katoch, Shubham Singh Guleria and Vishal Thakur argued that a vehicle’s age was not “demonstrative” of its condition and whether or not it was roadworthy.

The counsel stated that the buses of institutions were not normal transport vehicles and were used for

only a few kilometres every day and ultimately the burden of purchasing new vehicles would be shifted to students only. They also contended that the Motor Vehicles Act did not give any express power to the state government to frame a rule that fixed the maximum age of a vehicle being used to transport schoolchildren.

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Advocate General Anup Rattan and advocate Ramakant Sharma, appearing for the state, argued that the age of a vehicle used for transporting students had been fixed after taking into consideration that the State of Himachal Pradesh was a hilly area and 15 years was a good period for a vehicle to be permitted to be used for transporting children.

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The counsel submitted that just because the students were travelling in other vehicles that were over 15 years old, it did not stop the state from framing a 15-year limit because it was the least that the state could do to “safeguard” students. The counsel stated that all government vehicles which were either “declared condemned” or had completed 15 years were also required to be mandatorily scrapped.

The counsel pointed out that the rule was created after 27 people, including 23 schoolchildren, lost their lives in a school bus accident in April 2018 near Nurpur in Kangra district. The counsel contended that older vehicles, even if maintained, were more likely to suffer “structural fatigue, material degradation, outdated safety technology and sudden mechanical failure risks,” which could not be detected through periodic inspections.