Kerala High Court says ‘can’t sit over expert decision’, rejects plea against NEET answer key

The student (petitioner), appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG), 2026 re-examination conducted by the National Testing Agency, on June 21, 2026. (AI-generated image)

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a student’s plea seeking direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allow challenges to the NEET UG final answer key before declaring the results, holding that the court has a limited role over academic subject experts’ decisions.

Justice Muralee Krishna S observed that in the public notice issued by NTA on June 25, 2026, it specifically provided that no further challenge could be accepted after the final answer key is published.

“This court, in exercise of the extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, cannot sit in appeal over the decision of the subject experts on the challenge raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key,” the July 16 order said.