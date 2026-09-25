Stronger IPR will drive next phase of India–Denmark ties: Envoy Rasmus A Kristensen

As the India–EU Free Trade Agreement enters its final stages, Denmark is expanding its bilateral ties with India through the landmark 2020 Green Strategic Partnership (GSP). Within this framework, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) has emerged as a crucial pillar for innovation and R&D, with Danish companies litigating in India “increasingly recognising” the growing expertise of the Indian judiciary and legal community.

In an exclusive discussion with The Indian Express, Denmark’s Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, says Denmark can serve as a gateway and partner for innovative Indian companies seeking to engage with the European market, underlining the need for a stronger IPR push which can be an important enabler of the broader India–Denmark relationship. He underlines the practical benefits: reducing the cost and uncertainty associated with disputes, strengthening confidence to invest in innovation, and making Indian intellectual property and technology more attractive to potential investors and international partners.

Excerpts:

What is the significance of IPR in the bilateral relationship between India and Denmark?

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Rasmus A Kristensen: IPR is important to the India–Denmark relationship because innovation is increasingly at the heart of our economic partnership. India has set an ambitious vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047, with innovation, investment and R&D playing a central role. For this ambition to translate into economic value, ideas must not only be generated and protected, but also successfully commercialised and brought to market.

Since the launch of the National IPR Strategy 10 years ago, India has made significant progress in strengthening its intellectual property ecosystem, including increased awareness of IP, improvements in administration and examination, and increased specialisation in the judicial system. This provides an increasingly strong foundation for innovative Indian companies, start-ups and researchers to protect their ideas, attract investment and bring new technologies and products to market.

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For Denmark, a strong, predictable, and transparent IP framework is equally important. Danish companies are highly innovation-driven and often operate in sectors where technologies require significant investment and years of research and development. Confidence in the effective protection and commercialisation of intellectual property helps support long-term investment decisions, technology transfer and the development of new partnerships.

This is where our interests converge under the Green Strategic Partnership. A strong IP ecosystem encourages research, creativity and entrepreneurship; supports start-ups and MSMEs in turning ideas into businesses; facilitates integration into global value chains; and contributes to an attractive environment for investment.

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For Indian companies, stronger IP capabilities make it easier to collaborate with international partners, license technologies, attract capital, and expand into overseas markets, just as it makes it easier for them to build a robust business in the home market. Most importantly, a well-functioning IP ecosystem creates the trust required for companies and research institutions from our two countries to innovate and collaborate together.

So, we see IPR not simply as a legal or technical matter, but as an important enabler of the broader India–Denmark relationship. This is particularly relevant as our cooperation expands into areas such as green technologies, life sciences and digitalisation, and as more Indian companies develop technologies and brands with global ambitions.

With the India–EU Free Trade Agreement in its final stages, where does Denmark fit in, and can we expect Danish companies to push harder on IPR in India?

Rasmus A Kristensen: India is an increasingly important economic partner for Europe, and certainly for Denmark. Danish companies already have a substantial presence in India, and deeper India-EU economic integration has the potential to create further opportunities for trade, investment and technology partnerships.

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From Denmark’s perspective, I would not frame IPR primarily in terms of Danish companies “pushing for” stronger protection. The larger objective is to build an IP ecosystem that supports innovation and investment for everyone, including Indian and Danish companies, start-ups, researchers and entrepreneurs.

That is also how we have approached our cooperation with India over the past several years. We view the IP ecosystem holistically, spanning awareness and protection to enforcement and, increasingly, the commercialisation of intellectual property. In this context, we have developed strong partnerships with the Indian IP authorities, DPIIT, the Ministry of MSME, the judiciary, and other stakeholders.

Importantly, this cooperation also has a clear upside for Indian companies, start-ups, and MSMEs looking to internationalise. As Indian businesses increasingly export to and invest in Denmark and the wider European market, understanding how to identify, protect and commercialise their intellectual property internationally becomes increasingly valuable. Strong IP portfolios can support market entry, partnerships, licensing and investment, while reducing risks when companies take their technologies and brands abroad.

Denmark can therefore also serve as a gateway and partner for innovative Indian companies seeking to engage with the European market, particularly in sectors where our two economies have complementary strengths. IPR cooperation can help give those companies the knowledge and confidence to internationalise successfully.

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As our economic relationship grows, I believe the conversation will increasingly focus on how intellectual property can enable collaboration, translate research into commercial opportunities, facilitate technology transfer, and create partnerships between Indian and Danish innovators. That is particularly relevant in the areas at the heart of our Green Strategic Partnership.

Given Denmark’s existing business presence in India, where is the next big push on IPR likely to come from?

Rasmus A Kristensen: Denmark already has a strong and diversified business presence in India, with more than 200 Danish companies active across areas such as shipping and logistics, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, industrial technologies, and biotechnology. As the relationship expands into areas such as green technologies, life sciences, and digitalisation, intellectual property will naturally become even more important.

I believe the next phase is increasingly about moving from protection to value creation. Protecting intellectual property is essential, but its broader economic impact is realised when ideas are translated into technologies, products, companies, licensing agreements and new partnerships.

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This is where commercialisation and technology transfer become particularly important. India has an enormous pool of entrepreneurs, researchers and innovative companies, while Denmark has considerable experience in translating research and technology into commercially viable solutions. There is therefore significant potential for the two ecosystems to complement each other.

For the Indian private sector, this creates opportunities not only to access technology and expertise, but also to develop intellectual property that can itself become a commercial asset, helping companies attract investment, enter joint ventures, license technologies and compete in national or international markets. This is particularly relevant for start-ups and MSMEs, for whom intellectual property can be an important part of building credibility and value as they scale.

For us, the larger objective is to create the conditions in which Indian and Danish companies, universities and innovators can develop and commercialise technologies together. That would take our IPR cooperation beyond protection alone and make it an even stronger contributor to the broader economic partnership.

What roadblocks do Danish companies face in resolving IPR matters in Indian courts? How many IPR cases are currently pending involving Danish litigants?

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Rasmus A Kristensen: From the perspective of international businesses, the most important considerations are predictability, consistency and transparency. This is not unique to India or to intellectual property; these are fundamental considerations whenever a company makes a long-term investment in another market.

This is particularly relevant for Danish companies because many operate in innovation-intensive sectors where substantial resources may be invested in research, technology, and market development long before those investments generate returns. Companies therefore value a framework in which the rules are clear and there is confidence in how those rules will be interpreted and enforced over time.

We recognise that India has made considerable efforts to strengthen its IP ecosystem, including through greater specialisation within the judiciary. Our approach is to support that evolution through dialogue, exchange of good practices, and institutional cooperation rather than to focus on individual cases. A more efficient and predictable IP environment ultimately benefits Indian companies as much as international investors, particularly the Indian innovators that are shaping the India of tomorrow.

We do not maintain figures on pending IPR cases involving Danish litigants. Those figures would be better addressed by the companies concerned or the relevant judicial authorities.

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How has the IPR litigation experience of Danish companies in India been so far? Is Denmark taking steps on enforcement, and are there positive results to point to?

Rasmus A Kristensen: Feedback from Danish companies naturally varies on a case-by-case basis, but overall, there is growing recognition among Danish companies litigating in India that the quality of the Indian judiciary and the expertise within the legal community is on an upward trend.

Our interest, however, goes beyond individual cases. Effective enforcement and timely resolution of IP disputes are essential to a strong innovation economy, as innovators and businesses need confidence that their intellectual property can be effectively protected.

Denmark has therefore worked closely with Indian institutions, including Customs and the judiciary, on knowledge exchange and capacity-building. Our engagement with the Delhi High Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court is one example. The willingness on both sides to exchange expertise is encouraging and, over time, contributes to a stronger environment for innovation, investment, and technological collaboration.

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Is there an internal mechanism to prevent violations of Danish brands’ IP, or do Danish companies rely mainly on Indian courts for protection?

Rasmus A Kristensen: Danish companies operating in India work within India’s intellectual property framework and, where necessary, rely on Indian institutions and courts for enforcement, as companies do in other jurisdictions.

But effective IP protection should begin before a dispute reaches the courts. Awareness among businesses, entrepreneurs and institutions about how to protect their own rights and respect those of others can help prevent disputes in the first place.

That is why awareness has been an important part of our cooperation with DPIIT, the Ministry of MSME and other Indian partners, particularly for start-ups and MSMEs. Our objective is not to create a separate mechanism for Danish companies, but to contribute to a strong IP ecosystem that works effectively for all businesses and innovators operating in India.

Given the backlog in Indian courts and rising IPR litigation across states, what does Denmark propose for swifter disposal of cases?

Rasmus A Kristensen: The functioning of India’s judicial system is, of course, a matter for India. Denmark’s role is not to prescribe solutions, but we can support India’s own efforts through institutional cooperation and exchange of good practices.

As economies become increasingly technology-driven, IP disputes are also becoming more complex. Institutional expertise and specialisation therefore become increasingly important.

Denmark has contributed through cooperation with the Indian judiciary, including the Delhi High Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on IPR and commercial law. Ultimately, our interest is in a judicial and enforcement environment that is efficient, predictable and capable of dealing with increasingly sophisticated IP matters. This benefits international companies as well as India’s own innovators, start-ups and businesses.

For the Indian private sector, greater predictability and efficiency can have very practical benefits: reducing the cost and uncertainty associated with disputes, strengthening confidence to invest in innovation, and making Indian intellectual property and technology more attractive to potential investors and international partners.

A strong enforcement system is part of the infrastructure of an innovation economy, and that is the broader perspective from which we approach our cooperation.