‘Strength of judge lies in admitting error’: Kerala High Court clarifies sand theft can attract BNS charges

The Kerala High Court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking pre-arrest bail in an alleged sand theft case. (Image is created using AI)

Speaking about the strength of a judge, the Kerala High Court recently observed that it lies in the courage to admit error and the humility to correct it when the law demands it, while pointing out that persisting with an error is not virtuous and that correcting it is a duty of judicial integrity.

The high court in a case of alleged sand theft clarified that theft provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) can be invoked for the illegal removal or transportation of river sand, despite the existence of a special statute regulating the same, the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand Act, 2001.

