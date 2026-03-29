‘Streedhan’ claim fails to halt property mutation, Telangana HC rejects woman’s claim over auctioned property

Dismissing a woman’s attempt to stall a property mutation claiming that the property was purchased using her ‘streedhan’, the Telangana High Court recently held that a wife cannot claim legal right over the property in the absence of valid proof that a property was purchased using her streedhan. Streedhan refers to all the gifts received by the woman in connection with her marriage.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin dismissed the writ appeal and a plea for leave to prefer an appeal filed by Poreddy Thirupathamma, 39, after finding that she failed to establish any valid legal interest in a property that had been sold in a court-mandated public auction.