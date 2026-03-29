‘Streedhan’ claim fails to halt property mutation, Telangana HC rejects woman’s claim over auctioned property

Dismissing a woman’s attempt to stall a property mutation claiming that the property was purchased using her ‘streedhan’, the Telangana High Court recently held that a wife cannot claim legal right over the property in the absence of valid proof that a property was purchased using her streedhan. Streedhan refers to all the gifts received by the woman in connection with her marriage.
The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin dismissed the writ appeal and a plea for leave to prefer an appeal filed by Poreddy Thirupathamma, 39, after finding that she failed to establish any valid legal interest in a property that had been sold in a court-mandated public auction.
The matter reached the division bench after Thirupathamma sought permission to challenge the court’s September 2025 order by a single-judge bench, though she was not a party to the original case. That order had directed the Revenue Department to process a mutation application (updation of land records) filed by the property purchaser after providing a hearing to the parties concerned. Thirupathamma claimed she was an aggrieved party because she had a stake in the 8-acre land (disputed property) in Nagaram village, asserting it was purchased using her streedhan.
Thirupathamma had previously filed an application in 2007 to adjudicate her independent right and title before possession was delivered to the purchasers. The 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge at Warangal had already dismissed Thirupathamma’s claims in 2016. The high court noted that the lower court had ruled that “there is absolutely no cogent documentary evidence filed by petitioner herein to show her right, title or interest over any of the lands sold in public auction by court.”
The high court noted that though the petitioner has an appeal pending against the 2016 order, there was no interim stay currently in her favour. The division bench was unconvinced of the petitioner’s standing and noted that the property purchaser (respondent no 6) holds a sale certificate dated July 30, 2007, issued by the court.
“Since the leave petitioner does not have any valid claim of right, title or interest in the property, there was no need for impleadment or issuance of any notice upon her in the writ petition,” the bench held, rejecting her application for leave and dismissing the writ appeal.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More