Stray Dog Case Live Updates: Supreme Court to deliver judgment shortly

The top court had taken suo motu notice of the stray dogs case after a 6-year old succumbed to dog bite injuries.

Stray Dog Case LIVE: The Supreme Court Tuesday will pronounce its judgment on suo motu case involving the stray dogs issue. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will deliver the judgment shortly.

Suo Motu Case: On August 11, a two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had ordered authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate all stray dogs from the streets to dedicated shelters, underlining that the canines should not be returned to the streets. The order led to an uproar among animal lovers who rushed to the SC. The matter was later referred to a three-judge bench.

Story continues below this ad Modifying the earlier order, the three-judge bench had said in its interim order, “A blanket direction to pick up all the strays and place them in dog shelters/ pounds without evaluating the existing infrastructure may lead to a Catch-22 situation because such directions may be impossible to comply with”. It said “the directions” of the two-judge bench “to the extent that they prohibit the release of the picked up strays, shall be kept in abeyance for the time being”. “The dogs that are picked up shall be sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back to the same area from which they were picked up,” it said. Thereafter, the Supreme Court on November 7 directed all states and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations, “to a designated shelter, after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules”.