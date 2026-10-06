‘Like straw fire’: Quoting Nepali proverb, Sikkim High Court quashes wife’s cruelty case

The wife had lodged an FIR in 2022 alleging repeated misconduct and cruelty by her 50-year-old husband.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Straw fire Sikkim High Court husband wife cruelty Nepali proverbThe court observed that the compromise deed said the couple had considered their daughter’s well-being while resolving their differences and agreeing to maintain a good relation. (AI-generated image)
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Quashing criminal proceedings against a 50-year-old man after he and his wife settled their differences and resumed living together, the Sikkim High Court cited an old Nepali proverb that compares a quarrel between husband and wife to a straw fire that burns brightly but briefly.

Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan was hearing the husband’s plea to quash an FIR registered in 2022 on his 46-year-old wife’s complaint alleging cruelty and repeated misconduct. He quashed the proceedings after the couple, who had been living together again for two years, reached a compromise.

“The criminal prosecution against the petitioner-husband be quashed to enable them to continue their life with an assurance from the petitioner that he shall conduct himself in a manner conducive to a peaceful and respectful matrimonial co-existence. An old Nepali proverb says ‘Logne-swasniko jhagada paral ko aag’ whose English equivalent would be ‘A quarrel between husband and wife is like a straw fire-it burns brightly but briefly’,” the October 1 order read.

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The husband expressed regret for his conduct and assured the court that he would maintain a peaceful and respectful relationship with his wife.

Married in 2005

The court noted that the couple had married in 2005 and that the husband was facing criminal proceedings based on a complaint filed by his wife in 2022, alleging cruelty and detailing the alleged misconduct she had faced.

Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan Sikkim High Court husband wife cruelty Nepali proverb Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan noted that the husband repented his actions and sought forgiveness from his wife.

An FIR was registered based on her complaint, and the investigation later led to the filing of a chargesheet. The husband then approached the high court, seeking to quash the FIR and criminal proceedings.

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He submitted a compromise signed by the couple in April this year, under which they agreed to live peacefully together, keeping their daughter’s well-being in mind. The husband also promised not to misbehave with or ill-treat his wife and to maintain a good relationship with her.

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The husband’s counsel, advocate Rahul Rathi, and the wife’s counsel, advocate Safal Sharma, told the court that they had personally spoken to their respective clients and believed that quashing the criminal proceedings would be in the family’s best interest and give the couple a second chance.

Husband regretted actions: Court

After interacting with the couple, the high court noted that the husband regretted his behaviour, repented his actions and sought forgiveness from his wife. It also noted that the couple had been living together for the past two years and that the husband said he had changed and was now a better person.

“Both of them state that they have a daughter who is 18 years old, who is living with them and they want to ensure that her happiness remains paramount,” the court noted.

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The high court also noted that the compromise deed said the couple had considered their daughter’s well-being while resolving their differences and agreeing to maintain a good relationship.

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Accordingly, the court quashed the FIR and the criminal proceedings against the husband.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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