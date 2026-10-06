‘Like straw fire’: Quoting Nepali proverb, Sikkim High Court quashes wife’s cruelty case

The court observed that the compromise deed said the couple had considered their daughter’s well-being while resolving their differences and agreeing to maintain a good relation. (AI-generated image)

Quashing criminal proceedings against a 50-year-old man after he and his wife settled their differences and resumed living together, the Sikkim High Court cited an old Nepali proverb that compares a quarrel between husband and wife to a straw fire that burns brightly but briefly.

Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan was hearing the husband’s plea to quash an FIR registered in 2022 on his 46-year-old wife’s complaint alleging cruelty and repeated misconduct. He quashed the proceedings after the couple, who had been living together again for two years, reached a compromise.

“The criminal prosecution against the petitioner-husband be quashed to enable them to continue their life with an assurance from the petitioner that he shall conduct himself in a manner conducive to a peaceful and respectful matrimonial co-existence. An old Nepali proverb says ‘Logne-swasniko jhagada paral ko aag’ whose English equivalent would be ‘A quarrel between husband and wife is like a straw fire-it burns brightly but briefly’,” the October 1 order read.