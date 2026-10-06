‘Like straw fire’: Quoting Nepali proverb, Sikkim High Court quashes wife’s cruelty case

4 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Quashing criminal proceedings against a 50-year-old man after he and his wife settled their differences and resumed living together, the Sikkim High Court cited an old Nepali proverb that compares a quarrel between husband and wife to a straw fire that burns brightly but briefly.
Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan was hearing the husband’s plea to quash an FIR registered in 2022 on his 46-year-old wife’s complaint alleging cruelty and repeated misconduct. He quashed the proceedings after the couple, who had been living together again for two years, reached a compromise.
“The criminal prosecution against the petitioner-husband be quashed to enable them to continue their life with an assurance from the petitioner that he shall conduct himself in a manner conducive to a peaceful and respectful matrimonial co-existence. An old Nepali proverb says ‘Logne-swasniko jhagada paral ko aag’ whose English equivalent would be ‘A quarrel between husband and wife is like a straw fire-it burns brightly but briefly’,” the October 1 order read.
The husband expressed regret for his conduct and assured the court that he would maintain a peaceful and respectful relationship with his wife.
Married in 2005
The court noted that the couple had married in 2005 and that the husband was facing criminal proceedings based on a complaint filed by his wife in 2022, alleging cruelty and detailing the alleged misconduct she had faced.
Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan noted that the husband repented his actions and sought forgiveness from his wife.
An FIR was registered based on her complaint, and the investigation later led to the filing of a chargesheet. The husband then approached the high court, seeking to quash the FIR and criminal proceedings.
He submitted a compromise signed by the couple in April this year, under which they agreed to live peacefully together, keeping their daughter’s well-being in mind. The husband also promised not to misbehave with or ill-treat his wife and to maintain a good relationship with her.
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The husband’s counsel, advocate Rahul Rathi, and the wife’s counsel, advocate Safal Sharma, told the court that they had personally spoken to their respective clients and believed that quashing the criminal proceedings would be in the family’s best interest and give the couple a second chance.
Husband regretted actions: Court
After interacting with the couple, the high court noted that the husband regretted his behaviour, repented his actions and sought forgiveness from his wife. It also noted that the couple had been living together for the past two years and that the husband said he had changed and was now a better person.
“Both of them state that they have a daughter who is 18 years old, who is living with them and they want to ensure that her happiness remains paramount,” the court noted.
The high court also noted that the compromise deed said the couple had considered their daughter’s well-being while resolving their differences and agreeing to maintain a good relationship.
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Accordingly, the court quashed the FIR and the criminal proceedings against the husband.