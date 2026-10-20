Stranded in UK as airline ‘denies boarding’ on flight to India, PhD scholar wins Rs 1.6 lakh

A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed an international airline to refund Rs 1.38 lakh and pay Rs 27,000 in compensation and costs to a 23-year-old PhD scholar who was allegedly left stranded at London’s Heathrow Airport after a flight cancellation disrupted her journey from Canada to India in August 2024.

President Syed Anser Kaleem and members Jyothi N and Renukadevi Deshpande of the Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by the scholar’s father, Sivakumar N, as her general power of attorney holder, alleging deficiency in service after an airline refused to issue her a boarding pass at Heathrow. He sought a refund of Rs 1.38 lakh, Rs 3.43 lakh for additional travel expenses, Rs 10 lakh for mental agony and emotional distress, and Rs 1 lakh in legal costs.

“The Airways not acted diligently in providing proper service to the complainant and abandoning the complainant at London Airport and gone away… The airline who being a service provider ought to have made announcement cautioning the passenger…to board the flight and extend all kinds of facilities to their customers. The complainant proved deficiency in service on the part of the airlines and thereon the airlines is liable to refund the amount Rs 1,38,945,” the commission said on October 8.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The scholar was pursuing a PhD in neurobiology at the University of Saskatchewan. Her Rs 1,38,945 ticket covered an outbound journey to India on August 1, 2024, and a return scheduled for August 29. The ticket was booked through an online travel agency on January 17, 2024.

Flight cancellation disrupted journey

The itinerary included flights from Saskatoon to Toronto, followed by a journey via Heathrow to Bengaluru. She reached Saskatoon airport around 4 am on August 1 and was informed that her flight had been cancelled.

The operating airline rerouted her through Calgary and London, with her luggage tagged to Bengaluru. She was told to obtain her boarding pass at Heathrow for the connecting flight to Bengaluru. She alleged that at Heathrow, the airline refused to issue the boarding pass, citing booking issues, despite her arrival about two hours and 45 minutes before departure. She said no alternative flight, accommodation or adequate assistance was provided. She also faced immigration and luggage difficulties, eventually obtaining a 24-hour visa valid until August 3, 2024.

The woman then sought financial help from a friend in Canada and paid Rs 1,65,926 for another ticket, reaching Bengaluru on August 4, 2024. She also bought a separate ticket to return to Canada for the same stated amount. These additional expenses were not awarded.

Story continues below this ad

Her father wrote to the airline on October 10, 2024, about the losses.

The airline argued that the woman had failed to report at the check-in counter for her flight from Toronto to London on August 1. It said she was marked a “no-show” and her onward and return reservations were cancelled under its conditions of carriage.

After a legal notice dated January 9, 2025, the complaint was filed on May 5, 2025. The airline produced no documents showing she failed to report at check-in, the commission said. It said an airline must provide proper service to a passenger trying to board a connecting flight after travelling from Canada to London. The commission said airlines should assist connecting passengers and provide necessary facilities to avoid difficulties involving visas, food and essential needs at airports. It also noted that the airline had apologised and offered a £50 electronic voucher, which the passenger rejected.

The commission ordered the airline to refund Rs 1,38,945 within 30 days of the order. If it fails, the airline must pay interest at 6.5 per cent per annum on that amount from the complaint date until realisation.

Story continues below this ad

It also ordered Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 2,000 in proceedings costs. The airline must comply within 30 days of receiving the order and submit a compliance report within 45 days. The commission found no deficiency in service by the online travel agency and dismissed the complaint against it. It also dismissed the complaint against the other airline, noting that it had arranged an alternative route after the cancellation.

Takeaway

If an airline denies boarding or fails to assist after a disruption, retain booking records, boarding passes, correspondence and receipts for additional expenses, as these may help establish deficiency in service and support a consumer complaint.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Car ‘breaks down again’ after waterlogging fix, Army officer wins Rs 50,000, free repair

Story continues below this ad

Rs 11,000 lost after ‘debit card swapped’ at ATM, senior citizen wins Rs 17,000 from SBI

‘Poor oversight, faulty furniture’ delay home renovation, Gurgaon couple wins Rs 80,000