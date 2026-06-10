Stranded 25 km from exam centre by Ola driver, woman writes civil judge test in stress, wins Rs 55,000 payout

The complainant told the consumer court that the Ola Auto driver took her nearly 25 km away from the destination, and abandoned her after demanding extra money to drop her at the correct location.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiJun 10, 2026 01:30 PM IST
Ola autorickshaw woman stranded andhraOla, in its defence, argued that it merely provides an online platform connecting independent drivers and passengers, and cannot be held responsible for the conduct of drivers. (AI-generated image)
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kurnool, has directed ride-hailing platform Ola to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards the costs of the case to a woman who was allegedly abandoned mid-journey by an autorickshaw driver while travelling to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Junior Civil Judge Mains Examination.

A bench comprising Karanam Kishore Kumar (president) and members N Narayana Reddy and S Nazima Kausar noted that the driver’s conduct in diverting the route, demanding extra money and abandoning the complainant midway amounted to gross misconduct and deficiency in service.

“The material placed on record sufficiently establishes negligence and deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party (Ola) resulting in mental agony, inconvenience and hardship to the complainant,” the consumer commission noted in its order dated May 25.

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Stranded midway

  • According to the complaint, the woman had booked an Ola Auto ride on October 11, 2025, from Guntur to Acharya Nagarjuna University, where she was scheduled to appear for the Junior Civil Judge Mains Examination. She was accompanied by her mother.
  • The complainant alleged that the driver arrived in a vehicle different from the one shown on the Ola application and insisted on receiving the OTP before commencing the trip.
  • She contended that instead of proceeding to the examination centre, the driver diverted the route, drove them nearly 25 km away from the intended destination, and later demanded additional money to drop them at the correct location.
  • When she refused, the driver allegedly abandoned her and her mother on the roadside.
  • The complainant said she had to arrange another autorickshaw at her own expense and rush to the examination centre, suffering severe mental stress and anxiety that adversely affected her performance in the examination.

Complaints, legal notice

The woman subsequently lodged complaints through the Ola app and by email and also issued a legal notice. She sought Rs 5 lakh in compensation for the mental agony and hardship caused by the incident.

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Ola, in its defence, argued that it merely provides an online platform connecting independent drivers and passengers, and cannot be held responsible for the conduct of drivers.

The company also submitted that it had reviewed the complaint, suspended the concerned driver and removed the vehicle from its platform as a precautionary measure. It further contended that no monetary loss had been suffered by the complainant as no payment was made for the ride.

‘Caused mental agony’

  • The commission noted that the evidence on record, including the route map and complaint correspondence, clearly indicated that the driver acted in an irresponsible manner.
  • It observed that leaving a woman candidate and her mother stranded on a public road caused immense mental agony, fear, humiliation and emotional distress.
  • It emphasised that rushing to the examination centre under tremendous pressure would naturally affect the mental peace and concentration of any candidate appearing for such an important examination.
  • The commission rejected Ola’s defence that it merely provides an online platform connecting independent drivers and passengers and cannot be held responsible for the conduct of drivers.
  • The ride was booked through Ola’s digital platform, the OTP verification was generated and controlled through the said platform, and the driver who undertook the ride was admittedly attached to its service network, the forum noted.
  • The complainant availed the service solely because of the assurance, representation, and credibility associated with the platform, it observed.
  • The commission held that merely describing itself as an online intermediary did not absolve Ola of responsibility towards consumers availing services through its application.

Consumer court holds Ola guilty

Holding that the company could not evade liability for the acts of a driver operating through its network, the commission found Ola guilty of deficiency in service.

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While declining to award Rs 5 lakh sought by the complainant, it said a compensation of Rs 50,000 would adequately address the mental agony, emotional distress and inconvenience suffered by her at a crucial stage of her examination.

The commission also directed Ola to pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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