Stranded 25 km from exam centre by Ola driver, woman writes civil judge test in stress, wins Rs 55,000 payout

Ola, in its defence, argued that it merely provides an online platform connecting independent drivers and passengers, and cannot be held responsible for the conduct of drivers. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kurnool, has directed ride-hailing platform Ola to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards the costs of the case to a woman who was allegedly abandoned mid-journey by an autorickshaw driver while travelling to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Junior Civil Judge Mains Examination.

A bench comprising Karanam Kishore Kumar (president) and members N Narayana Reddy and S Nazima Kausar noted that the driver’s conduct in diverting the route, demanding extra money and abandoning the complainant midway amounted to gross misconduct and deficiency in service.

“The material placed on record sufficiently establishes negligence and deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party (Ola) resulting in mental agony, inconvenience and hardship to the complainant,” the consumer commission noted in its order dated May 25.