‘Stinging words’ over dowry: Kerala High Court denies relief to woman’s mother-in-law

The Kerala High Court refused to cancel a dowry harassment case against a woman’s mother-in-law but cleared her brother-in-law against whom only ‘vague’ allegations were raised.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiAug 10, 2026 02:59 PM IST
kerala high court dowry womanThe woman said that her brother-in-law and mother-in-law threatened and coerced her into selling the property in her name, and pushed her into mental distress. (AI-generated image)
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The Kerala High Court recently refused to cancel a dowry harassment case against a mother-in-law accused of repeatedly humiliating her daughter-in-law with “stinging words” over inadequate dowry, holding that the allegations require a full trial. However, the court dismissed the case against the woman’s brother-in-law, finding that the complaint contained only vague and general allegations against him.

Justice Jobin Sebastian was hearing petitions filed by the woman’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law, who sought dismissal of the criminal case alleging dowry harassment.

“There is a specific allegation that the second petitioner (mother-in-law) used to say stinging words against the de facto complainant alleging that the dowry brought by her is insufficient and thereby harassed her. The truthfulness or otherwise of those allegations are matters that require adjudication by the trial court after appreciation of the evidence,” the August 7 order read.

Saying that the continuation of criminal proceedings against a person against whom only “vague and bald allegations” are made would amount to an abuse of the process of law, the high court decided to dismiss the proceedings against the brother-in-law.

‘Humiliated over dowry’

The couple got married in September 2019, and it was claimed that after the marriage, while they were residing together as husband and wife, the husband allegedly took possession of 55 sovereigns of gold ornaments, which had been given to the woman by her parents as a gift at the time of the marriage. The husband is said to have handed it over to his brother.

Justice Jobin Sebastian Kerala High Court dowry case Justice Jobin Sebastian found that the allegations against the mother-in-law were specific and pertained to cruelty.

It was alleged that the mother-in-law persistently subjected the woman to mental cruelty and humiliation by making derogatory remarks that the gold ornaments brought by her at the time of the marriage were insufficient.

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In January 2020, the accused allegedly insulted the woman and when she attempted to record the incident on her mobile phone, the brother-in-law verbally abused her and slapped her. She also claimed that the brother-in-law threatened her with dire consequences. The woman said that he and her mother-in-law threatened and coerced her into selling the property in her name, and pushed her into mental distress.

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‘Allegations vague’

The counsel for the petitioners, advocate P Anto Thomas, argued that even if the accusations are accepted in their entirety, they do not disclose the commission of cruelty, alleged under various provisions of the IPC, against the petitioners.

It was submitted that the allegations are vague and broad in nature and do not attribute any specific overt act to constitute the offences alleged. The counsel claimed that the criminal case was falsely filed against the petitioners and sought its dismissal.

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One of the wife’s counsels, advocate Vishnu Bhuvanendran, argued that there are specific allegations against the petitioners. According to him, the complaint filed by the woman and materials collected during the investigation clearly indicate the commission of the alleged offence by the in-laws. It was also submitted that there are specific allegations that the petitioners ill-treated and harassed her in connection with the dowry demand.

Matter to be decided in trial: HC

The Kerala High Court observed that the scope of enquiry in a plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings is limited to examining whether the essential ingredients of the alleged offences are made out on a plain reading of the allegations and the material placed on record. “If the allegations raise disputed questions of fact requiring appreciation of evidence, such issues are matters to be decided by the trial court after a full-fledged trial,” it added.

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The court found that the allegations against the mother-in-law were specific and disclosed the ingredients of cruelty and dowry harassment and, therefore, rejected her plea to dismiss the proceedings.

At the same time, holding that continuing criminal proceedings against a person based only on “vague and bald allegations” would amount to an abuse of the process of law, the high court dismissed the proceedings against the woman’s brother-in-law.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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