‘Stigma silences victims’: Madras High Court upholds pastor’s conviction in disabled minor girl assault case

Madras High Court News: The Madras High Court noted a girl with such mental disability cannot be successfully tutored to falsely implicate the accused. (Image is created using AI)

Madras High Court News: The Madras High Court recently talked about the hesitation of a woman who has faced sexual trauma and fears stigma, moral judgment, and rejection from their own family, while upholding the conviction of a pastor for the sexual assault of a mentally disabled minor girl.

Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima were hearing the appeal filed by the pastor, who had challenged his conviction in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled minor girl.

“The court also recognises the innate hesitation a woman experiences in speaking about the sexual trauma inflicted upon her, particularly when the perpetrator is not a stranger but someone closely associated with her family. Regrettably, society has yet to overcome the stigma and moral judgment that continue to attach themselves to such disclosures,” the court observed in its February 10 order.