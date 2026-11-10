‘State not bothered about its land’: Allahabad High Court slams officials over encroachment

Observing that the state is not bothered about its land, and unfortunately, its officers, instead of protecting the land, appear to play into the hands of encroachers, the Allahabad High Court has slammed government revenue officials in Uttar Pradesh during a hearing involving illegal encroachment on public land.

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of encroachment from a public utility land in Ambedkar Nagar, Justice Jaspreet Singh also directed the district magistrate (DM) to file a personal affidavit explaining the status of the earlier proceedings, where in 2019 an order was issued for removal of the encroachment and the reason for delay by November 23.

In its November 2 order, the court said, “The public utility land which vests with the State is managed through its land management committee, which is expected to take care of its own land, but due to degradation in the working ethos, the State is not bothered about its land and, unfortunately, its officers, instead of protecting the land, appear to play in the hands of encroachers…”.

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The order added, “…instead of taking legal proceedings to their logical conclusion, including their execution, officials connive with such encroachers, which leads to erosion of faith in the revenue official, which is also a reflection on the State.”

The ruling stated that the DM, being the highest revenue authority in the district, is expected to keep guard over the administration and to ensure that subordinate officers work to uphold the rule of law and not in a manner that squanders the larger interest held by the state in trust for the citizens of this country.

Justice Jaspreet Singh said a PIL is a solemn instrument meant to address issues affecting the public. Justice Jaspreet Singh said a PIL is a solemn instrument meant to address issues affecting the public.

Revenue officials’ apathy

The petitioner filed a PIL seeking removal of the encroachment in Ambedkar Nagar district. He claimed that the plot is recorded as public utility land, over which the private respondent has encroached and raised constructions.

The petitioner stated that his cousin had earlier filed a PIL in 2018 over the same land. In January 2019, the court had directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to inquire into the alleged encroachment and submit a report. It was stated that, though the matter was listed on several occasions, the report was not placed on record and, ultimately, the petition was dismissed in July 2019.

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Alleging that the earlier directions had not been implemented and revenue officials had failed to remove the encroachment, the petitioner approached high court again.

DM told to file personal affidavit

The court observed that a PIL is a solemn instrument meant to address issues affecting the general public, particularly people who cannot access courts themselves. However, it cannot be used as a tool to settle personal scores or pursue private interests.

Noting that the present PIL appeared to be the continuation of an earlier plea filed by the petitioner’s cousin concerning the same land, the order said, “Though this court does not appreciate the conduct of the PIL petitioner and his counsel, nevertheless, in light of the issue raised and the prima facie lethargic and conniving attitude of the revenue officials, this court calls upon the DM to file a personal affidavit in respect of the issues which have been noticed above and inform the correct position to the Court by the next date.”

Despite questioning the conduct of the petitioner and his counsel, the court noted that the encroachment on public utility land by the private respondent was undisputed. It questioned why an earlier order dated June 21, 2019, for removal of the encroachment had not been implemented and why fresh proceedings were initiated only in October this year.