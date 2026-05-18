No constitutional embargo on state legislature in granting allowances to MLAs, MLCs: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court dismissed the PIL challenging grants of benefits to sitting and former MLAs, MLCs. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the constitutional validity of pension, travel, medical and other post-retirement benefits granted to sitting and former MLAs and MLCs under the Uttar Pradesh State Legislature (Members’ Emoluments and Pension) Act, 1980.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary dismissed the PIL, which had sought to strike down provisions granting pensions, family pensions, railway coupons, medical facilities, bus travel and other allowances to sitting and former legislators and their families.

“There exists no constitutional embargo upon the state legislature in enacting a measure of social security for its ‘Members’, as well as ‘former members’. The nature, character, and quantum of the benefits so extended do not disclose any manifest arbitrariness so as to attract the prohibition embodied under Article 14 of the Constitution of India”, the bench held in its order dated May 13.