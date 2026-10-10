When state intervenes in child’s life, it also intervenes in their future: Justice Nagarathna

4 min readNew DelhiOct 10, 2026 03:32 PM IST
Stressing that the juvenile justice system must treat every child as an individual, not “a file, a placement or a statistic”, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said that when the state intervenes in a child’s life, it also intervenes in their future.
“When a child breaks the law, the law must not break the child,” Justice Nagarathna said, calling for the next decade to focus on better outcomes under the Act.
“We need better data, stronger institutions, greater accountability, more effective protection services and adjudication that is timely as well as child-sensitive,” she added.
Speaking at a national consultation marking 10 years of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, at the Supreme Court, she said the law must leave room for children to grow, change and reintegrate into society.
The first day of the two-day consultation was attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices J B Pardiwala and K S Chandurkar, and UNICEF India Country Office representative Cynthia McCaffrey. The event opened with the national song, Vande Mataram, followed by Justice Nagarathna’s address.
‘All children are ours, their distress is our distress too’
Quoting the words of Rabindranath Tagore, “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged by man,” she said the juvenile justice system must reflect the belief that children can change and be reintegrated into society.
Justice Nagarathna said adults have a duty to understand children’s anxieties and must not dismiss their concerns, as this could leave them feeling alienated and rejected.
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“The true measure of a society and its elders lies in how they deal with their children. We must ensure that we do not fail on that count,” she said, adding, “All children are ours and their distress is our distress too.”
She also pointed out that the nation needs to identify what works in one state and ask whether it can work elsewhere. She insisted that to ensure that this works smoothly, “we need to constantly ask questions of the system”.
Talking about the event and its significance, she said, “If we can leave these two days with a clearer understanding of where the system stands, a candid recognition of where it falls short, and a practical roadmap for strengthening it, this consultation will have served its purpose.”
Implementation remains challenge
Talking about the Juvenile Justice Act, Justice Nagarathne pointed out that it is important because it reveals what the statute means by care and protection. She emphasised that care does not necessarily mean institutionalisation.
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“In fact, the Act expressly treats institutionalisation as a measure of last resort. The preferred objective, wherever consistent with the child’s best interests, is family-based care and restoration,” she added.
“The law is, therefore, largely clear on paper. The challenge lies in its implementation,” she said.
Pointing out that after ten years, the nation now has enough experience to confront the difficult questions of whether Juvenile Justice Boards are fully staffed, Child Welfare Committees receive adequate support, children have meaningful access to legal aid and social investigation reports are prepared on time.
Justice Nagarathna also stressed the need for coordination among Juvenile Justice Boards, government departments, the judiciary, police, Child Welfare Committees, legal services institutions, social workers, civil society organisations and families.
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“The next decade must therefore be about strengthening not merely individual institutions, but the connections between them,” she said.
Talking about the two-day event, she also said, “If we can leave these two days with a clearer understanding of where the system stands, a candid recognition of where it falls short, and a practical roadmap for strengthening it, this consultation will have served its purpose.”