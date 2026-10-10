When state intervenes in child’s life, it also intervenes in their future: Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna said adults have a duty to understand children’s anxieties and must not dismiss their concerns.

Stressing that the juvenile justice system must treat every child as an individual, not “a file, a placement or a statistic”, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said that when the state intervenes in a child’s life, it also intervenes in their future.

“When a child breaks the law, the law must not break the child,” Justice Nagarathna said, calling for the next decade to focus on better outcomes under the Act.

“We need better data, stronger institutions, greater accountability, more effective protection services and adjudication that is timely as well as child-sensitive,” she added.

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Speaking at a national consultation marking 10 years of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, at the Supreme Court, she said the law must leave room for children to grow, change and reintegrate into society.