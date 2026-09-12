State using Goonda Act as a tool of oppression: Allahabad HC on DM’s externment order

The HC bench said even as the petitioner had produced a copy of the acquittal order, the externment order still cited the two cases and a beat information report pending against him. (File image)

Observing that “the State is persistent in its approach of using the Goonda Act as a tool of oppression”, the Allahabad High Court has quashed an order issued by the Gonda district magistrate externing a man from the district limits for six months.

The petitioner, Zahid Ali, had challenged the DM’s May order invoking the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act against him, which was later endorsed by the Devipatan divisional commissioner.

The order had cited a police report which stated that Ali was a habitual offender with two criminal cases against him.

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In his appeal before the appellate authority — the divisional commissioner — Ali said he had already been acquitted in one of the criminal cases cited by police.