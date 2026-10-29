‘State must ensure safety’: Kerala High Court allows women to work in toddy shops

In a progressive ruling, the Kerala High Court struck down a legal provision that prohibited the employment of women in state-run toddy shops, holding that such a restriction violated their fundamental rights in the Constitution.
Justice P Gopinath held Rule 7(37) (prohibiting the employment of women in toddy shops in the state) of the Kerala Abkari Shops Disposal Rules, 2002, as unconstitutional and struck it down in an August ruling. The judgment came on the plea of one Sophy, who had challenged the rejection of her application for compassionate appointment in a toddy shop in Thrissur district after her husband passed away. She had sought the compassionate appointment under an industrial settlement scheme.
“It may be stated that while the state has an obligation to ensure that women are not subjected to harassment and must have a safe environment to work, such a responsibility on the state machinery cannot be achieved by prohibiting women from working in whatever industry they choose to work,” the court said.
While allowing the plea, the high court observed that “instead of prohibiting the employment of women in toddy shops altogether, the state should focus on factoring in ways through which unequal consequences of sex differences can be eliminated, and it should also ensure circumstances of safety which inspire confidence in women to work wherever they want and choose any profession they want.”
Accordingly, the high court held that “I have no hesitation to hold and declare that Rule 7(37) of the 2002 Rules is unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.”
Rule 7(37) of the Kerala Abkari Shops Disposal Rules, 2002, which was struck down by the court, prohibited the employment of women in any capacity in a toddy shop.