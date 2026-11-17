Calling it a “sorry state of affairs” on the part of the State and the prosecution, the Jharkhand High Court recently lamented the absence of “regular state counsel” while hearing an “important case” where a bail plea was filed by a police constable who was accused of manipulating his performance in a Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary was hearing a case filed by a police constable who was accused of paying Rs 10 lakh to a co-accused to manipulate his performance in a JPSC examination and had also allegedly handed over his original educational certificates and OMR answer-sheet copies as part of the arrangement.

“From the State in such an important case, no regular State counsel has appeared. An AC to State Counsel has appeared, and that too during the hearing of the case when the order has been dictated; he seeks leave of the Court to go and appear in some other court as he is a very busy man. It is a sorry state of affairs on the part of the State and the prosecution, but the AC to the State Counsel opposed the prayer for bail,” the November 5 order read.

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According to the order, the accused had been serving in the force since June 2017 and had admitted before the police that he received instructions from the co-accused to whom he had given the money, to attempt only questions which were known to him and to leave the remaining questions.

Advocates Yashvardhan and Ritesh Singh, appearing on behalf of the constable, argued that the allegation against the policeman was false and he had not been named in the FIR. The counsel contended that except the confessional statement of the co-accused, there was no other evidence that could prove the involvement of the constable in the case.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary pointed out that it was an important case in which no regular state counsel had appeared. Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary pointed out that it was an important case in which no regular state counsel had appeared.

The counsel also informed the court about the academic qualifications of the accused policeman, including his schooling, college, and other JPSC examination levels that he had cleared. The counsel urged that the constable would co-operate with the trial of the case and that he would not “annoy or disturb” the witnesses of the case and that he had been in custody since August 6.

The high court observed that, except for the confessional statements of the co-accused and the constable, there was no other material before the court to suggest that the constable was at fault, and the court was of the view that since the charge sheet had already been submitted before the trial court, bail could be granted to the policeman.