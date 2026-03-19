State cannot compel employees to accept promotions against their will, says Telangana High Court citing statutory right to forego

The bench clarified that under the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025, the post of principal is an "administrative post" and is not counted toward the teacher-student ratio. (Photo: Freepik)

Reversing a previous judgment which cited “public interest” to compel a senior professor of Ophthalmology to accept a promotion posting as principal of a newly established government medical college at Mahabubabad, the Telangana High Court said earlier this week that a government employee has a statutory right to forego a promotion under the state’s service rules.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin delivered the judgment on March 17 in a writ appeal filed by Dr K Ravi Shekar Rao, a professor of Ophthalmology at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad.

The case stems from a government order dated July 7, 2025, by which Dr Rao was promoted to the post of principal of the Government Medical College, Mahabubabad. However, he sought to decline the promotion, citing his teaching responsibilities at Gandhi Medical College and his 86-year-old mother’s health.