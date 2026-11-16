State can’t shut liquor shops indefinitely without valid reason: Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court recently held that the government could not keep liquor shops closed indefinitely without giving valid reasons and observed that though liquor licence holders did not have any fundamental right to run a liquor shop, the legal right granted to them cannot be taken away without giving fair reasons.

Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray were hearing an appeal filed by some liquor licence holders against the West Bengal government because their temporary liquor shop licences were suspended in March 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections and they were not allowed to reopen their shops even after the elections ended.

“Although the appellants do not have any fundamental right in running a liquor shop, the privilege or legal right granted to them cannot be withdrawn without assigning any conscionable reason. The Bengal Excise Act, 1909, and the rules made thereunder are very specific as to when suspension or cancellation of temporary licenses can be done. In this case, the state authorities have failed to show any ground of default or anything of a like nature on the part of the appellants necessitating the suspension or the prolongation of the suspension order,” the November 13 order read.

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The high court added that our constitutional “grundnorm” was that a process or procedure could be said to be just, fair, and right when it was based on the “established” principles of law.

The case was filed by liquor licence holders who claimed that in October 2018, the state had introduced a new category of liquor licence that allowed shops to sell different kinds of liquor, except tari and pachwai. The licence holders stated that they were granted temporary licences for six months after they fulfilled the required conditions and paid the fees.

Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray observed that though the state had absolute rights, such rights should be exercised with fairness. Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray observed that though the state had absolute rights, such rights should be exercised with fairness.

According to the order, these liquor shops were closed on March 2, 2019 on the instruction of the excise commissioner as the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were due. The licence holders alleged that even though the general elections ended on May 23, 2019, the suspension of their licences continued.

The licence holders contended that they had not violated any licence condition and their shops were kept closed despite having made substantial investment and purchasing liquor stock. They then moved the high court.

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On August 22, 2019, the suspension order was revoked, but the licence holders were still not allowed to reopen their shops. Meanwhile, on December 27, 2019, the state issued notifications removing the relevant category of liquor licence from the rules.

‘Efflux of time’

Senior advocates Aninda Kr Mitra and Arindam Banerjee, appearing for the liquor licence holders, submitted that when a person starts a liquor shop with a temporary licence, he has to arrange huge infrastructure and logistical support for such business and spends a lot of money hoping that if he ran the business as per rules and regulations, he would obtain a regular licence.

The counsel argued that the excise commissioner had no power to suspend a licence and the general election could not be a ground for suspension of the licence. He stated that only the collector could issue suspension orders and that nothing was brought before the court to show that the excise commissioner had issued any instruction to suspend the licence.

The licence holders were not claiming any fundamental right to trade in liquor but were demanding that their legal rights of renewal should be implemented.

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Advocate Shiv Sankar Banerjee, appearing for the state, argued that no Indian citizen had a fundamental right to claim the grant, renewal or continuation of a licence for the manufacture, sale or distribution of liquor. Automatic renewal of liquor licence was against the law, he said, adding that the temporary licence had expired due to the passage of time and could neither be revived nor extended.

‘Privilege or legal right’

The high court stated that running the liquor shop might be a privilege or a legal right which could not be taken away without showing any reasonable grounds, and noted that though the excise commissioner had been given certain powers under the Bengal Excise Act, the suspension order did not provide any provision of law under which it was issued.

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The court said that an order for dry days can be given considering public peace and tranquility, but it was not clear why the licenses continued to be suspended even after the elections. The bench stated that though the government had the “absolute right” to cancel or suspend temporary licences, if the state decided to suspend them for an “indefinite” period, it was obligated to give reasons.

The high court held that without showing any reason or default on the part of the licence holders, the state could not say that their temporary licences had expired because the six-month period had ended. The bench added, “If we accept this proposition, then our constitutional scheme would be at stake, and the arbitrariness, unfairness, and unjust action of the state authorities would be given priority over the lawful and just actions of individuals.”

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Accordingly, the high court dirceted the state to allow the licence holders to run their businesses for the remaining period of their six-month term so they can clear the stock piled up in their shops.