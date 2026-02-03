‘State can’t take advantage of its own wrong’: Gauhati High Court blocks termination of govt staff serving for 14 years

Gauhati High Court was hearing a plea of health depatment employees against the department's termination order. (Image generated using AI)

Protecting the rights of long-serving government employees, the Gauhati High Court recently held that the state cannot retrospectively invalidate appointments due to “internal administrative irregularities” after decades of service.

A division bench of Justices Ashutosh Kumar and Arun Dev Choudhury has set aside the single judge order and quashed the termination order of several grade-4 employees in the state’s health and family welfare department, while dealing with a plea against these orders.

“The state cannot take advantage of its own wrong is not a mere equitable slogan. It is a constitutional limitation on arbitrary state action,” the court observed on January 30.