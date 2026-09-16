Actor Sridevi property dispute: Supreme Court orders status quo in Chennai case

The Supreme Court has ordered status quo in a dispute over the Chennai property of late actor Sridevi’s family and issued notice to Boney Kapoor and their daughters (File photo).

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo in a dispute over the property of late actor Sridevi’s family in Chennai.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Arun Palli issued notice to the late actor’s husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, on an appeal by M C Sivakami and her brother M C Natarajan challenging an April 20 Madras High Court order.

Sivakami, Natarajan and their mother Chandrabhanu had earlier approached the Additional District Judge at Chengalpattu, seeking to declare as null and void the April 19, 1988, sale deeds by which Sridevi, her younger sister Sree Latha and their mother Rajeshwari bought the land from one M C Nithyananda Mudaliar.