Relief for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Karnataka HC extends interim order staying further probe against him in encroachment case

The Karnataka High Court Friday extended its interim order staying further investigation into the First Information Report (FIR) registered against spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in a case involving alleged encroachment of government land.

On Wednesday, the single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna had warned that if the petitioner did not cure the defects in the petition by Friday, the interim order would be automatically vacated.

The plea sought to quash the FIR registered by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force Police, under Section 192A (offences and penalties) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

The judge said on Friday, “The order dated 21-01-2026, has since been complied with in that light the interim order subsisting would continue till the next date. Relist the petition for hearing on February 5.”