‘Sri Lankan judiciary will be ridiculed’: Judge explains rare legal move in Bengaluru against Google

The judge is seeking a direction to pull down or block URLs containing allegedly defamatory reports about him (Image generated using AI).

Justice A H M Nawaz, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, told the Karnataka High Court Wednesday that the Sri Lankan judiciary could be “criticised or ridiculed” if he were forced to litigate in his own country to remove “defamatory” online content.

The judge filed a petition in Bengaluru, where Google India is headquartered, seeking a direction to pull down or block URLs containing allegedly defamatory reports about him.

Appearing for Justice Nawaz, advocate Prabhakaran Ramachandran argued that his client’s high judicial office creates a unique legal paradox. “Occupying the position of a judge, I cannot be a litigant in the same court where I am presiding as a senior judge,” the counsel stated.