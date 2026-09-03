‘Shocks conscience’: Calcutta court on actress Sreelekha Mitra’s PM Modi poster

Several FIRs were filed against Sreelekha Mitra after she took part in a student protest in July following the NEET-UG paper leak, allegedly displaying a derogatory poster depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure at actress Sreelekha Mitra for allegedly displaying a derogatory poster depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest in Kolkata in July but granted her interim relief from coercive action until December 24, provided she cooperated with the investigation.

“No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner without the leave of this court till 24th December, provided the petitioner complies with the investigation. At least 48 hours’ notice has to be given before seeking her appearance,” a single judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said.

The court further directed that if Mitra did not cooperate, an application could be filed seeking that the order be vacated. “Report to be submitted on the next day detailing steps taken in the investigation,” the court added.