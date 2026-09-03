‘Shocks conscience’: Calcutta court on actress Sreelekha Mitra’s PM Modi poster

The Calcutta High Court granted actress Sreelekha Mitra interim relief from coercive action until December 24, provided she cooperated with the investigation.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataSep 3, 2026 04:28 PM IST
Calcutta High Court Sreelekha Mitra PM ModiSeveral FIRs were filed against Sreelekha Mitra after she took part in a student protest in July following the NEET-UG paper leak, allegedly displaying a derogatory poster depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
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The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure at actress Sreelekha Mitra for allegedly displaying a derogatory poster depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest in Kolkata in July but granted her interim relief from coercive action until December 24, provided she cooperated with the investigation.

“No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner without the leave of this court till 24th December, provided the petitioner complies with the investigation. At least 48 hours’ notice has to be given before seeking her appearance,” a single judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said.

The court further directed that if Mitra did not cooperate, an application could be filed seeking that the order be vacated. “Report to be submitted on the next day detailing steps taken in the investigation,” the court added.

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During the hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction over Mitra’s act, questioning how a responsible citizen could engage in such behaviour. “It is not merely a cartoon; this ought not to have been [done] by any prudent citizen of the country. It shocks the conscience of court having seen the nature of the ‘cartoon’,” Justice Bhattacharyya said.

Also Read | ‘Forgot my spectacles’: Actor Sreelekha Mitra explains PM Modi poster controversy

The court further asked senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, representing Mitra, “Why has she done this? It is not merely a cartoon. It is really distasteful. How can a prudent citizen do this? It is indeed distasteful.”

Seeking quashing of the FIRs, senior advocate Bhattacharya submitted, “She has appeared before the authorities; she will continue to cooperate. I will be seeking quashing of the FIRs.”

Though the court granted relief, it did not quash the FIRs. “If we quash this, then such obnoxious acts will be encouraged. Where to draw the line? It cannot be explained as a cartoon,” the bench said.

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Several FIRs were filed against Mitra across the state in July after she took part in a student protest on July 24 following the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Complaints were lodged against her on charges of provocation to cause a breach of peace, public support for provocative conduct, and defamation. Mitra subsequently moved the Calcutta High Court seeking that the FIRs be quashed.

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Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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