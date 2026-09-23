‘Sporting authority’s call’: Delhi High Court denies Asian Games entry to jiu-jitsu athlete

The Delhi High Court refused to direct the authorities to send the man to participate in the 2026 Asian Games being held in Japan. (AI-generated Image)

The Delhi High Court has refused to direct the government to send a jiu-jitsu martial artist to the Asian Games, holding that courts cannot substitute the decision of a competent sporting authority on an athlete’s participation.

The court noted that the authorities had decided not to send any athlete for the jiu-jitsu event and that the martial artist’s name had not been submitted before the May 14 cut-off date. With the Games already underway in Japan, the court said no effective relief could be granted at this stage.

Justice Amit Mahajan was hearing a plea filed by the jiu-jitsu athlete who claimed that despite meeting the eligibility criteria, he was not allowed to participate in the Asian Games, which began in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 19. The international event will last till October 4.