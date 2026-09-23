‘Sporting authority’s call’: Delhi High Court denies Asian Games entry to jiu-jitsu athlete

The Delhi High Court has refused to direct the government to send a jiu-jitsu martial artist to the Asian Games, holding that courts cannot substitute the decision of a competent sporting authority on an athlete’s participation.
The court noted that the authorities had decided not to send any athlete for the jiu-jitsu event and that the martial artist’s name had not been submitted before the May 14 cut-off date. With the Games already underway in Japan, the court said no effective relief could be granted at this stage.
Justice Amit Mahajan was hearing a plea filed by the jiu-jitsu athlete who claimed that despite meeting the eligibility criteria, he was not allowed to participate in the Asian Games, which began in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 19. The international event will last till October 4.
“The decision to exclude an athlete from participation in a particular category is objectively taken by the authorities and subject experts, which cannot be interfered. This court cannot, in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, direct the respondents to send an athlete for participation in an event when the respondents have categorically stated that no athlete is being sent,” the September 23 order read.
“The courts also cannot substitute its own decision for that of the competent sporting authorities and compel participation,” the bench stated.
The martial arts practitioner claimed that although he met the eligibility criteria for participation in the Asian Games and the jiu-jitsu association had forwarded his candidature, it had not been processed further for the event at the 20th Asian Games. Advocate Pathak Rakesh Kaushik represented the martial artist.
The Centre’s standing counsel Siddhartha Shankar Ray and advocate Sonali Modi, appearing for the government, submitted that the government was not sending any athlete/Indian contingent (in the relevant category) to participate in the jiu-jitsu event at the Asian Games.
Taking the submissions into consideration, the bench pointed out that the argument that “some candidates, who had not qualified, have been sent in the category of 57 kg, in some other sport/discipline also does not advance the case of the petitioner.”
Dismissing the plea, the high court observed that “undisputedly, the Games have already started on September 19. No effective relief thus can be granted to the petitioner (man) at this juncture”.