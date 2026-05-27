Can a spelling error cost Rs 50 lakh? Consumer court says no, but rejects insurance claim: Here’s why

ICICI Prudential stressed that the insurance holder’s death occurred barely over a month after issuance of the policy, which prompted a detailed investigation. (AI-generated image)

Can a spelling difference change the fate of a Rs 50 lakh insurance claim? The Uttarakhand State Consumer Commission said it can’t, while ruling that “Shakil Ahmad” and “Shakeel Ahmad” were the same person and noting that the deceased policyholder had suppressed his history of coronary artery disease before taking life insurance.

A bench of Kumkum Rani (president) and C M Singh (member) was hearing an appeal filed against a district consumer court’s September 22 order directing the insurer to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to Sitara Begum, the wife of the deceased policyholder Shakeel Ahmad.

“The possibility of two different persons having the same date of birth, date of death, obtaining insurance policy from the same insurance company and having the same family doctor is highly improbable and cannot ordinarily be accepted,” the consumer commission said on May 22, while overturning the earlier compensation order.