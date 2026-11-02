Kharge trust land case: Special court stalls proceedings after High Court recalls order

A special court in Karnataka decided Saturday to stall proceedings in a private complaint seeking a police probe into government land allotments to a trust run by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family. The decision follows an October 16 ruling by the Karnataka High Court recalling its earlier August 18 directive instructing the lower court to consider a demand for a police investigation.

The state public prosecutor informed the special court for elected representatives on Saturday that the Karnataka High Court had stayed further proceedings in the matter. The special court posted the case for its next hearing on November 18. The Karnataka High Court is scheduled to hear the matter again on Monday afternoon.

High Court orders recall

The halt in proceedings follows an October 16 ruling by Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court, which recalled its August 18 order after Rahul Kharge, a trustee and son of Mallikarjun Kharge, submitted that the Siddhartha Vihar Trust was not issued notices or heard before the directive.

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“I was not afforded an opportunity to enter an appearance to advance submissions on the legal and procedural issues arising for consideration in the Criminal Petition,” Rahul Kharge told the court. Citing Supreme Court precedents under Section 362 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the High Court held that the bar on recalling orders is not absolute when principles of natural justice are violated.

Land allocation allegations

The private complaints filed by anti-corruption activist Vijayaraghav Marathe seek a Lokayukta police investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act into two separate land allocations.

In 2010, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) allotted an 8,001 sq metre civic amenity site in BTM IV Stage at a 50 per cent concession for Rs 1 crore under the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government. Valued at over Rs 10 crore today, the land was designated for an educational institution for Scheduled Caste (SC) welfare. The complainant alleges the land was not utilised for its intended purpose. The site remains embroiled in a legal dispute after a 2021 High Court order scrapped the original acquisition, though the trust obtained a stay on its specific plot.

In 2014, the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) allotted five acres of civic amenity land under the SC quota at a hi-tech defence aerospace park near Bengaluru under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. Following BJP allegations of nepotism and conflict of interest, Congress minister Priyank Kharge said the trust voluntarily returned the five-acre parcel in August 2024.

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The special court decided on August 11 to hold a court inquiry on its own rather than order a police probe because of procedural omissions, such as a missing legal affidavit. Marathe challenged that decision, leading to the High Court’s August 18 directive instructing the special court to cure the defects and reconsider a Lokayukta police probe. On September 18, the special court sought a response from the state Lokayukta police before the High Court’s latest recall order halted the proceedings.