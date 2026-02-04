Special court discharges DHFL in money laundering case filed by ED

The ED had opposed the plea alleging that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 5,050 crore, out of which Rs 4,450 has gone to DHFL and that it falls under the definition of 'person' under the PMLA. (File Photo)

A special court this week discharged Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) in one of the money laundering cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), holding that the company is entitled to immunity under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, after an approval of its resolution plan. The court said that its earlier officers and directors who were directly or indirectly involved in the commission of the offence shall continue to be prosecuted.

Seeking discharge under Section 32A of the Code, DHFL as a corporate debtor, submitted that terms of a resolution plan were put in place and a monitoring committee was constituted in 2021, which is now responsible for management of the affairs of DHFL. It was submitted that Piramal Finance Limited has undergone Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process following an order of the National Company Law Tribunal, merging DHFL with its company. The court ruled that DHFL, as a corporate debtor, cannot be prosecuted for offences allegedly committed prior to the commencement of the resolution process and change of management.