Special court discharges DHFL in money laundering case filed by ED

The court ruled that DHFL, as a corporate debtor, cannot be prosecuted prior to the commencement of the resolution process and change of management.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 4, 2026 10:12 PM IST
Special court discharges DHFL in money laundering case filed by EDThe ED had opposed the plea alleging that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 5,050 crore, out of which Rs 4,450 has gone to DHFL and that it falls under the definition of 'person' under the PMLA. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A special court this week discharged Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) in one of the money laundering cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), holding that the company is entitled to immunity under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, after an approval of its resolution plan. The court said that its earlier officers and directors who were directly or indirectly involved in the commission of the offence shall continue to be prosecuted.

Seeking discharge under Section 32A of the Code, DHFL as a corporate debtor, submitted that terms of a resolution plan were put in place and a monitoring committee was constituted in 2021, which is now responsible for management of the affairs of DHFL. It was submitted that Piramal Finance Limited has undergone Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process following an order of the National Company Law Tribunal, merging DHFL with its company. The court ruled that DHFL, as a corporate debtor, cannot be prosecuted for offences allegedly committed prior to the commencement of the resolution process and change of management.

“The extinguishment of the criminal liability of the corporate debtor is apparently important to the new management to make a clean break with the past and start on a clean slate,” special judge R B Rote said in the order passed on February 2.

The ED had opposed the plea alleging that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 5,050 crore, out of which Rs 4,450 has gone to DHFL and that it falls under the definition of ‘person’ under the PMLA, which can be found guilty of PMLA. The case was filed by the ED in 2020 under Prevention of Money Laundering Act linked to loans given to DHFL by Yes Bank in 2018, during the tenure of DHFL’s earlier promoters, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. The ED had alleged that undue financial benefits were received by DHFL as part of the conspiracy with the then chief executive of the bank Rana Kapoor.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi's Lok Sabha address that wasn't: How dramatic scenes unfolded
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi's Lok Sabha address that wasn't: How dramatic scenes unfolded
Anand Teltumbde said the decision was difficult to understand as his book, The Cell and the Soul: A Prison Memoir, had already been published and discussed at public forums (Express file photo)
Anand Teltumbde book talk dropped from Kala Ghoda Festival after online backlash
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Ishan Kishan struck a maiden T20I ton during fifth T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ashmit Patel
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Edge AI pre-summit event
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Ishan Kishan struck a maiden T20I ton during fifth T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Meet Aaron George, India's semifinal hero at U19 World Cup: God-loving, level-headed, driven by family's support
Aaron George U19 World Cup
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Ashmit Patel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement