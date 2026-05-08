A special court Friday rejected Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to travel to the UK and Spain, noting that the apprehension of the CBI that former media executive-facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora-is a flight risk.
Indrani, a British national, wanted to travel to the two countries for two weeks citing ‘severe financial distress’, and the need to access funds lying in her bank accounts abroad.
“The accused No.1 (Indrani) is facing the trial of the serious offences. She is a UK national, having immovable properties in UK and Spain. The apprehension of the prosecution that accused No.1 Indrani Mukerjea is at flight risk cannot be ruled out,” special judge J P Darekar said. The court also said that it was worth considering that Indrani had ‘stretched on the point of non-availability of finances for her survival’, while at the same time she had deposited Rs 2 lakh in the court, a condition set by the court previously in 2024, when it had permitted her to travel abroad.
In 2024, the Bombay High Court had refused permission for her travel, setting aside the special court’s order which had allowed her to go for ten days. Following this, Indrani had also challenged the high court order before the Supreme Court, which also rejected her plea in 2025, directing instead that the trial be concluded expeditiously.
Last month, the Supreme Court again asked her to file a fresh plea before the trial court, refusing her plea for traveling outside the country.
Indrani had sought permission stating that her personal presence is required before banks in the UK and Spain to reactivate her accounts, which have remained dormant since her arrest in 2015, she told court. She had said that she also wants to update her will in Spain, to remove her former husband, and co-accused Peter Mukerjea as a beneficiary. The couple divorced in 2019, while they were both in jail. She had also said that she wants to visit her properties abroad.
The CBI’s special public prosecutor C J Nandode, opposed the plea stating that there is no urgency for Indrani’s travel, and the case is at the fag end. The CBI also said that the high court had in 2024 said that Indian authorities will extend necessary assistance through the Embassy of Spain and the UK, for Indrani’s pending tasks. The CBI said that she had not approached the authorities in the past two years. It also said that a person has been given the power of attorney by her and her presence is not needed. The court accepted this contention stating that Indrani had not submitted any documents regarding any communication with authorities abroad for the tasks she intends to complete.
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The CBI also denied her contention that it was responsible for slow prosecution or intentional delay in the trial, with only a few witnesses remaining.
Indrani, and her former husbands, Peter and Sanjeev Khanna are facing trial for Bora’s alleged murder in 2012. They were arrested in 2015 are out on bail currently.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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