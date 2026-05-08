Special court denies Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to fly to UK, Spain

A special court Friday rejected Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to travel to the UK and Spain, noting that the apprehension of the CBI that former media executive-facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora-is a flight risk.

Indrani, a British national, wanted to travel to the two countries for two weeks citing ‘severe financial distress’, and the need to access funds lying in her bank accounts abroad.

“The accused No.1 (Indrani) is facing the trial of the serious offences. She is a UK national, having immovable properties in UK and Spain. The apprehension of the prosecution that accused No.1 Indrani Mukerjea is at flight risk cannot be ruled out,” special judge J P Darekar said. The court also said that it was worth considering that Indrani had ‘stretched on the point of non-availability of finances for her survival’, while at the same time she had deposited Rs 2 lakh in the court, a condition set by the court previously in 2024, when it had permitted her to travel abroad.