Speaker arrived with missing microphone, unboxing video helps man win Rs 25,000

A man has won Rs 25,000 because he didn’t receive a wireless microphone that was supposed to come along with the speaker he had ordered online, as the Shimla District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission held a company guilty of unfair trade practice and deficiency of service, directing it to replace the product and compensate him.
President Baldev Singh and Member Nidhi Sharma were hearing a complaint filed by a man alleging that he had ordered a speaker online from a popular company’s website, but when the package arrived, the accompanying wireless microphone was missing.
“The OP (the company) first assured the complainant (the man) to do the needful so far as the grievance of the complainant is concerned, but subsequently nothing was heard from the side of the OP. The evidence as produced on behalf of the complainant i.e. his own affidavit coupled with the copy of tax invoice, un-boxing video and copy of complaint through email…is sufficient to prove that the OP has not provided the complete set of the product as was displayed on its website to the complainant, for which the complainant has made payment of Rs 6,566,” the October 6 order read.
The man claimed that on January 2, he placed an online order for a speaker from a popular company and paid Rs 6,566 through the company’s website. The man alleged that the product was specifically shown to have one speaker, a wireless microphone and other accessories as mentioned in the product specifications.
The man stated that the product was delivered to his home on January 6, and that he had recorded a complete and uninterrupted unboxing video of the product while opening the sealed package so that he would have evidence. The man further claimed that when he opened the package, he was shocked to discover that the wireless microphone was missing from the product package.
The man also said that the package was received in a sealed condition and was opened only at the time of recording the un-boxing video. According to the man, he had lodged a formal complaint with the company through email on the day of the delivery itself, but his grievances were not resolved.
The district commission stated that despite sending notice to the company, no one appeared on its behalf and hence the case was continued ex-parte. The district commission observed that it was clear that the man had placed the order for the speaker and paid online for it. The commission also noted that the company had assured the man that they will resolve the issue, and the man had also uploaded the video of un-boxing of the product, as asked by the company.
The district commission held the company liable for unfair trade practice and deficiency in service, directing it to replace the missing microphone and pay Rs 15,000 to the man as compensation for mental harassment along with Rs 10,000 as litigation costs. The commission also ordered that in case the missing product was not replaced, the company will refund Rs 6,566 to the man.
Takeaway
The ruling establishes the obligation of companies to ensure proper products are given to their customers and that the concerns of consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Himachal Pradesh: 0177-262-0797) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.
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