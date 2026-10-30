Speaker arrived with missing microphone, unboxing video helps man win Rs 25,000

A man has won Rs 25,000 because he didn’t receive a wireless microphone that was supposed to come along with the speaker he had ordered online, as the Shimla District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission held a company guilty of unfair trade practice and deficiency of service, directing it to replace the product and compensate him.

President Baldev Singh and Member Nidhi Sharma were hearing a complaint filed by a man alleging that he had ordered a speaker online from a popular company’s website, but when the package arrived, the accompanying wireless microphone was missing.

“The OP (the company) first assured the complainant (the man) to do the needful so far as the grievance of the complainant is concerned, but subsequently nothing was heard from the side of the OP. The evidence as produced on behalf of the complainant i.e. his own affidavit coupled with the copy of tax invoice, un-boxing video and copy of complaint through email…is sufficient to prove that the OP has not provided the complete set of the product as was displayed on its website to the complainant, for which the complainant has made payment of Rs 6,566,” the October 6 order read.