Soul of society judged by how it treats its children: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man in POCSO case

Punjab and Haryana High Court held that the victim's sworn testimony fortified the prosecution's case at prima facie stage. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl, observing that a strong prima facie case was established based on the ‘consistent and corroborative testimonies’ of the minor girl and the complainant-mother.

Justice Neerja K Kalson while denying bail observed that the judiciary bears a solemn duty to act as a guardian for those who are incapable to protect themselves.

“The judiciary bears a solemn duty to act as a guardian for those who are incapable to protect themselves. When the innocence of a child is violated, the law must act not merely as a punitive instrument, but as an unwavering shield,” the order read.