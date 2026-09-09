‘Feel sorry for citizens’: Tripura High Court flags ‘pitiable’ highways, seeks audit of NHAI

The Tripura High Court has said that stretches of NH 108B and NH 208 are in a “pitiable state” and it “feels sorry” for citizens whose lives and livelihoods have been put at risk, while calling for a “systemic audit” of the working of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The court pointed out that highways built at huge cost are now disintegrating even before inauguration or shortly after, sometimes before the first monsoon.

Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit were hearing a court-initiated public interest litigation (PIL) on September 8 over the condition of the two highways. The proceedings followed newspaper reports in June and July that highlighted potholes, broken surfaces and waterlogging on parts of the roads.

“It is high time the Union of India starts a systemic audit of the working of the NHAI and NHIDCL as newspaper reports are full nowadays of National Highways built at a huge cost disintegrating sometimes even before their inauguration or shortly thereafter and even before the first monsoon season or immediately thereafter… We feel sorry for the citizens of the State whose lives and livelihoods are put at risk by the NHIDCL and its EPC Contractors and the inability of the State Government in improving things much,” the court said.

Referring to the condition of the roads, it said NHIDCL was “far from achieving” the objectives for which the highways were built. The court added that the pitiable state of the stretches of NH 108B and 208 can be seen through the stand of the state government and the report of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Khowai. The matter will be heard next on September 22.

Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit noted that the inspection recorded improper drainage, numerous potholes and waterlogging on the stretches. Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit noted that the inspection recorded improper drainage, numerous potholes and waterlogging on the stretches.

Inspection records damage

NH 108B connects Khowai city to Agartala over about 55 km, while NH 208 runs for about 158 km from Kumarghat through Kailashahar, Khowai, Teliamura and Amarpur to Sabroom.

The DLSA, Khowai, inspected portions of both highways on July 17, 18 and 20 this year, covering 30.32 km of NH 208 between Mahadebtila and Manikbhandar, 14 km of NH 108B between Mahadevtila and Mohanbari, and 12 km between Mohanbari and Mohanpur through Subalsingh and Hezamara.

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The inspection recorded lack of proper drainage, pavement distress, numerous potholes, blocked shoulders, damaged road surfaces, rutting, depressions and waterlogging. It also noted blocked drains, damaged medians and the need for crash barriers, protection works and retaining walls at vulnerable points.

The high court said the factual report “belies” NHIDCL’s claim that attempts were being made to repair and maintain the highways in a safe and motorable condition.

Heavy spending but roads deteriorating

The court was particularly concerned that some stretches developed serious defects soon after construction. NH 108B was built under work orders issued from July 2020, with two packages completed in April 2023 and May 2024, while work on NH 208, between Kailashahar and Khowai, began in May 2020. Both stretches were under five-year defect liability periods. The state attributed the damage to heavy and extreme rainfall during the 2025 monsoon, but admitted that rectification was “highly unsatisfactory”.

On the Mohanpur-Hezamara-Subalsingh stretch of NH 108B, NHIDCL said work began on March 1, 2024, with an August 31, 2025 deadline. An extension pushed the completion date to September 4, 2026, but physical progress was only 51.14 per cent. With more than Rs 5 crore spent per kilometre, the court said this raised “grave doubts” over contractor selection and flagged a “distinct possibility” of collusion between NHIDCL officials and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, directing an inquiry.

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The court also said the state could have done more after the 2025 monsoon. It noted that it had several months to seek re-transfer of road control to its Public Works Department (PWD) or pursue civil or criminal action against NHIDCL or contractors. Instead, it found the state’s inaction “baffling”.

HC orders probe, progress reports, audit

The court called for a systemic audit of the functioning of highway agencies, saying it was “high time” the Union government examined why highways built at huge cost were deteriorating soon after construction.

The high court directed NHIDCL to submit bi-weekly progress reports on repairs to four identified stretches of NH 108B and NH 208. The state was directed to explore civil and criminal proceedings against NHIDCL and the EPC contractors. After repairs are completed, engineering personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will audit the roads and submit a sealed-cover report by January 30, 2027.

The Centre has also been directed to inquire whether corruption occurred in contractor selection and whether collusion between NHIDCL officials and EPC contractors resulted in substandard materials and deterioration of the roads. The report is due by December 1, 2026. If evidence of impropriety or corruption is found, appropriate action will follow.