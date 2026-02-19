Sonu Shah murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, four others acquitted

In a major setback for the prosecution, a district court of Chandigarh has acquitted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and four others in the high-profile 2019 murder of businessman Sonu Shah, citing lack of evidence.
The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ashwani Kumar, meanwhile has convicted three persons — Shubham, Manjeet and Rajan — for murdering Sonu Shah. The quantum of sentence will now be pronounced on February 20.
According to the prosecution, the trio had barged into Shah’s office in Burail seven years ago and opened firing.
The victim’s elder brother and an eyewitness in the case, Praveen Shah, identified the shooters during the trial, which the court held sufficient to establish their role.
After Shah’s murder, the Chandigarh Police had initially arrested Dharminder for allegedly sheltering the shooters, after which others were detained.
As per the police, the shooters had allegedly named Bishnoi during interrogation, leading to his implication, but the court orally held that evidence against Bishnoi and four others booked in the case was insufficient.
Story continues below this ad
During trial, the defence counsel for Bishnoi, Advocate Terminder Singh, argued that Bishnoi had no connection with the victim and had never visited Burail, questioning the alleged conspiracy angle, and that Bishnoi has no link to be established with the case.
Bishnoi during his statement via video conferencing under Section 315 of the CrPC also claimed that he had been falsely implicated.
Bishnoi stated before the court that he has been confined in Sabarmati Jail since August 28, 2023, and had been in the jail for the last more than 12 years. During this period, he said that he never remained out of jail and never made any communication to private person or any of the accused in the case.
Bishnoi added in his statement that he never had any mobile phone or any other mode of communication and had no enmity with Sonu Shah and his family members. Thus, he had no role in the present case and had been falsely implicated.
Story continues below this ad
“…I have been involved in many false cases by the government because I have highlighted the case of Salman Khan black buck case. All the cases have been instituted when I was behind bars, I had told all these facts to police when I was taken on police remand…”, stated Bishnoi before the court via video conferencing during the trial proceedings.
Also testifying in court, the DSP of Sabarmati Jail, Gujrat, Jignesh S Chawla, stated that Bishnoi had been lodged there since August 28, 2023, after being transferred from Bathinda Jail, and the time of lodging of Lawrence Bishnoi in the jail he was thoroughly searched and no communication device was found available with him.
“…During his stay he did not use any communication device for communicating any outsider. We never received any complaint regarding extortion threat extended by Lawrence Bishnoi…”, submitted the DSP Sabarmati Jail.
The case
The murder took place on September 28, 2019, when assailants allegedly entered Shah’s office and fired multiple shots, hitting him in the head and body. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital Sector 32, where doctors declared him dead. Police registered the case on the complaint of his brother and launched an investigation that led to multiple arrests.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More