Sonu Shah murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, four others acquitted

In a major setback for the prosecution, a district court of Chandigarh has acquitted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and four others in the high-profile 2019 murder of businessman Sonu Shah, citing lack of evidence.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ashwani Kumar, meanwhile has convicted three persons — Shubham, Manjeet and Rajan — for murdering Sonu Shah. The quantum of sentence will now be pronounced on February 20.

According to the prosecution, the trio had barged into Shah’s office in Burail seven years ago and opened firing.

The victim’s elder brother and an eyewitness in the case, Praveen Shah, identified the shooters during the trial, which the court held sufficient to establish their role.

The acquitted accused include Lawrence Bishnoi, Deepak Ranga, Abhishek, alias Bunty, Raju Basodi and Dharminder.

After Shah’s murder, the Chandigarh Police had initially arrested Dharminder for allegedly sheltering the shooters, after which others were detained.

As per the police, the shooters had allegedly named Bishnoi during interrogation, leading to his implication, but the court orally held that evidence against Bishnoi and four others booked in the case was insufficient.

During trial, the defence counsel for Bishnoi, Advocate Terminder Singh, argued that Bishnoi had no connection with the victim and had never visited Burail, questioning the alleged conspiracy angle, and that Bishnoi has no link to be established with the case.

Bishnoi during his statement via video conferencing under Section 315 of the CrPC also claimed that he had been falsely implicated.

Bishnoi stated before the court that he has been confined in Sabarmati Jail since August 28, 2023, and had been in the jail for the last more than 12 years. During this period, he said that he never remained out of jail and never made any communication to private person or any of the accused in the case.

Bishnoi added in his statement that he never had any mobile phone or any other mode of communication and had no enmity with Sonu Shah and his family members. Thus, he had no role in the present case and had been falsely implicated.

“…I have been involved in many false cases by the government because I have highlighted the case of Salman Khan black buck case. All the cases have been instituted when I was behind bars, I had told all these facts to police when I was taken on police remand…”, stated Bishnoi before the court via video conferencing during the trial proceedings.

Also testifying in court, the DSP of Sabarmati Jail, Gujrat, Jignesh S Chawla, stated that Bishnoi had been lodged there since August 28, 2023, after being transferred from Bathinda Jail, and the time of lodging of Lawrence Bishnoi in the jail he was thoroughly searched and no communication device was found available with him.

“…During his stay he did not use any communication device for communicating any outsider. We never received any complaint regarding extortion threat extended by Lawrence Bishnoi…”, submitted the DSP Sabarmati Jail.

The case

The murder took place on September 28, 2019, when assailants allegedly entered Shah’s office and fired multiple shots, hitting him in the head and body. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital Sector 32, where doctors declared him dead. Police registered the case on the complaint of his brother and launched an investigation that led to multiple arrests.